Are you ready to take this one question pop quiz? Should be easy but I will give you a hint. Only one correct answer; at least in my experience, education, parental upbringing and religious training. Your score will be either 100% or a zero. Not that difficult a question in my opinion. Here is another hint, the correct answer has three letters. It is the same question that U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings, Here is the question: “Can you provide a definition for the word, woman?” What is your answer? Judge Jackson answered, “No.” Find her answer hard to believe? Do a Google search. A Harvard graduate with honors. Cannot define woman. Really?! Has to be more to it than that. Respectfully, perhaps avoiding and hiding how she will rule on cases involving gender issues? She was basically guaranteed confirmation so why not provide a definition? It was a fair question and not an attack on her. I offer her congratulations and pray for God’s guidance on her rulings. Seems though, in some instances, attending a big name school is not always such a big deal anymore.
Bruce Barilla, Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.