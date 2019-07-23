Samantha Perry’s column on ‘rekindled love of horses’ is proof that love of nature can appear unexpectedly, in this case in the guise of a large, gentle animal. My golfing buddies and I enjoyed a similar experience a few days ago on an area golf course.
My friends are well acquainted with a certain horse that always shows up near a tee box on one of the golf holes. We came prepared to greet the horse with apples, a treat he loves. After we whistled a few times the horse came prancing to the fence. He knew the routine.
We quartered the apples, removed seeds, and fed the happy horse who, by the way, was obviously well nourished. He gently plucked each piece from our hands. In return, he shared a special treat with us. A welcome interlude on a hot day and a fleeting glimpse of nature’s beauty.
Billy Ball
Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.