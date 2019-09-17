The Bluefield Beavers dominated their main rivals against the Graham G-Men and the Princeton Tigers the decade of 2010-2019. 

With their recent victories of 41-27 over Graham and 45-16 over Princeton, Bluefield posted an 8-2 record against Graham and a 7-3 record against county rival Princeton from 2010-2019.  Congratulations to Coach Fred Simon and the Bluefield Beavers for a fine 10 year record of success against their main rivals

Tim Kish, Bluefield Beaver football historian, 

Parrott, Va.

