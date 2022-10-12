The warmth of the final days of summer was with us Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Tazewell Middle School when CART opened its 42nd Performing Arts Season with Kaleidos Ensemble. The influences of the concert opened up visions of traveling all over the world from the Argentina tango to Chopin’s sonata, jazzing it up as he expressed himself with humor. This was a total delight quieting you with pure beauty.
I would like to thank our sponsor: Lynda S. Stuart with additional contributions from Mary W. Lawson, Joe and Cindy Nicholson and the Tazewell Music Club. They gave us the opportunity to capture the essence of unity and peace while experiencing the moment of how instruments and talent sing to your heart and soul.
CART’s tech support and production team: Jeff Mathis, Doug Branton, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, Southwest Virginia Community College School of the Arts, Andy Lyford, Elaine Holmes, Rod Moore, Susie Hampton, Cindy Nicholson, Bonnie White, Morgan Gilbert, Cathy Harris, Mary W. Lawson, Larry and Kathy Mitchell and Tazewell Middle School administration and custodial staff.
The recipient of the gift certificate to SWCC School of the Arts “Jazz Luncheon” was Tom Walk from Tazewell, Virginia. CART’s next performance of the season is The Music of Simon & Garfunkel featuring Swearingen and Kelli, Saturday, October 22, 2022, 7:00pm at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. Tickets available at the door.
Can’t wait to see you there!
Ginger H Branton, Executive Director,
Citizens for the Arts (CART)
