The year was 1985, and I had recently acquired employment at CONSOL’s Buchanan mine; a place I would spend the next 29 years of my life. Officials at the mine understood how important it was to expand company relationships beyond employees and engage family members about our operations. At least that was my perception when an invitation was extended to employees and their families to visit the mine facilities and tour the underground coal mine.
My wife was claustrophobic and immediately refused to attend. Dad was slightly claustrophobic but, after some convincing, decided to join me and my nine-year-old daughter, who was excited to go, for the visit and mine tour.
And so it was, a group of employees and their families visited the mine site; children were given balloons as family members were fitted with borrowed ill-fitting steel-toed mining boots, hardhats, coveralls, safety glasses, cap lights, and gloves. Saying we were a ragtag group of diverse coal mine tourists would be an understatement. We were given the required safety training, which may have frightened our already apprehensive visitors, before walking to the mine shaft to enter the mine.
Understand that going underground at the Buchanan mine page portal in 1985 required riding an elevator for about three minutes to reach shaft bottom and the coal seam. Except we called the elevator a “cage” because once onboard, there was a chain barrier that was hung on both ends of the elevator to prevent riders from being too close to the shaft walls. The concrete walls of the shaft were easily visible as the cage steadily dropped. The floor of the cage wasn’t a solid sheet of metal. Instead, it was constructed of metal grating. Look down and watch the cage descend into the black void of the unknown if you were a thrill seeker. Not good if you were bothered by heights, or the darkest of darks.
After boarding the cage, my daughter stood on one side of me and dad on the other side. Everyone was quiet as our visitors looked at the open ends of the cage, and through the floor grating. Three minutes is a long time to ride straight down. About halfway into our descent, beads of sweat were visible on dad’s forehead as he expressed his sentiment, “No **** way would I work here.”
The cage slowed as we approached the mine landing and coal seam level. Intentionally, as we stopped at shaft bottom one of the balloons given to children outside that had been smuggled onto the cage exploded with a loud boom. Several people yelled in distress, and then we all laughed as one of the employees exclaimed, “Gotcha!”
We loaded onto the track rides for our tour. My daughter, dad, and I were in the front man bus, which was also open so that we could see everything we rode past. I remember dad inquiring why everything was so white, not what he expected in a coal mine. I explained the process of rock dusting to fireproof the mine, which was repeated periodically and required by mining law.
My daughter was amazed with everything, but especially the entries on both sides of us as we traveled down the track. She may have thought that the seam of coal would be straight and narrow, instead of expanding for thousands of feet on both sides of us. As we approached the production section we were scheduled to visit, my daughter noticed the D-rail warning sign and asked what that meant. We used D-rails at every production section for safety should track equipment or supply cars break loose and run away, or to keep track equipment from entering the section if not under control. Our bus operator didn’t notice the warning sign and wrecked the bus as he trammed over the D-rail. I explained to my daughter, “that’s what they are for.”
My dad is gone now, but I spoke to my daughter before writing this. “Dad,” she said, “I will never forget that day, and the man bus wreck. It was exciting.” She is forty-something now but sounded like my little girl from a time long ago in that moment.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
