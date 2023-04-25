On April 6 at 7 p.m., the Chuck Mathena Center (CMC) hosted the All-County Handbell/Chime Festival. Students from 13 schools, grades 2-8, performed, conducted by Dr. Raymond E. Lowther, Fine Arts Coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education. The festival was a massive success thanks to the efforts of students, teachers, and family members of all involved. I was among the privileged people to attend the concert.
Festival Director, Staci Paitsel, and the teachers who worked overtime for this event deserve our commendations.
Also deserving of recognition are the parents and guardians of the students who performed during this event.
Their support is foundational for students’ participation and sustained enthusiasm. Many congratulations to the students for their hard work in preparing these pieces and for entertaining the audience.
The CMC seats were filled for this annual event. Those present showed their support of the arts and the students felt as valued as their peers who are in sports, curricular, and other extra-curricular activities.
In a short speech to the audience, Randall Reid-Smith, curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, appealed to the audience to thank their legislators for their support of the arts. He added that Mercer County sets the “gold standard” for music education in West Virginia schools. Ms. Paitsel and her fellow music educators should hold their heads high for their remarkable perseverance.
Curtis Walsh
Princeton
