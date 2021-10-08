The purpose of this letter is to respond to your recent article concerning the 1932 Boissevain mine explosion. Perhaps I can provide some clarity concerning this horrific explosion.
It was indeed gratifying that you chose to remember these men. I believe, however, that a listing of their names would have been more respectful. This explosion was dreadful for these men, their families, and the entire Boissevain community.
My grandfather, James, came to Boissevain in 1920 from Stony Creek in Giles County. His brothers, Andrew and Frank and nephew Clarence also soon arrived. Times were real hard. The coal company owned your houses, paid low wages, paid in script, and demanded complete adherence to their rules. Before John L. Lewis and Franklin Roosevelt the miners had no rights.
My grandfather talked to me on several occasions about the explosion. He knew these victims. He would always say it was the demand to increase production, maximize profit, the unbridled pursuit of the almighty dollar. My dad, Robert, eight at the time of the explosion, was among those young men who watched this traumatic recovery. As a young man he went to work in the Boissevain mines. He reluctantly told me the explosion was caused by excessive dust. Proper rock dusting would have slowed production and reduced profit.
We will never know the true cause of this explosion but history tells us that there was never a thorough evaluation of the facts.
Robert C. Farley,
Bluefield
