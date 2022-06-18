Letter to the editor

The coal industry has enjoyed a recent surge in demand, and operators have witnessed prices per ton escalate to unexpected highs of metallurgical and steam coal. More miners will be and are working indicating operators and regulatory agencies should double down on safety programs and efforts to prevent accidents and reduce long term health hazards endangering coal miners. Pneumoconiosis (black lung) caused by respirable coal dust, and silicosis contracted from breathing respirable crystalline silica (mostly quartz) are two of the most vicious, long term health diseases plaguing miners today despite years of tightening regulations by MSHA.
After the last round of excruciating new dust rules pertaining to allowable respirable dust in underground coal mines enacted by MSHA, operators hired more employees to aid with compliance and dust sampling, explored engineering techniques to comply with stringent regulations, and spent untold sums of money for compliance efforts and paying fines levied by MSHA. Despite herculean efforts by coal operators to comply with respirable dust regulations, a new surge of miners contracting silicosis has been recorded. Why?
Not surprisingly, MSHA has proposed new dust rules pertaining to respirable silica using the same antiquated methods to solve the respirable dust issue that they have implemented time after time. The agency has removed sampling quartz capabilities from the operators and assumed full control of monitoring preventing operators from applying countermeasures to prevent harm to its employees. MSHA also announced in its latest proposal to perform more spot inspections for increased enforcement and oversight, inform miners of their right to report hazardous conditions, and focus on sampling. MSHA fails to understand that engineering solutions by coal companies have been nearly exhausted to contain respirable dust, and the old method of putting the impetus on operators to solve the problem or be shut down or fined out of business isn’t beneficial to anyone — not MSHA, not coal operators, and sadly, not coal workers. But there is a solution that for some incomprehensible reason the regulatory agency continues to ignore — PPE.
Technology relating to personal protective equipment (PPE) has made improvements by leaps and bounds, especially pertaining to respirators. Clean Space created the Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) which are positive flow pressure units, lightweight (about one pound), and provide 99.7 percent protection from the surrounding environment. There are no hoses, belts, or waist mounted battery packs, and require no servicing or maintenance. Even more amazing, the respirator offers no resistance to breathing providing fresh airflow up to 220 L/minute.
These respirators have industrial and biomedical applications. They are currently used by miners in Australia, Europe, South America and China. Other applications used in France, Poland, Spain, and Indonesia include sheet metal fabrications, welding, viniculture and obstetrics. They are even used right here in the U.S. by fire investigators and are approved by CE, NIOSH, and AS/NZ. Why is MSHA reluctant to include these intrinsically safe respirators in their toolbox to fight silicosis and black lung?
Under the previous administration’s leadership, MSHA drafted a proposal to allow intrinsically safe equipment approved outside the U.S. to be easily approved and accepted in our mines. There has been no mention of approving this draft and making it official policy under the new administration. Representatives of Clean Space reviewed the costly and timely procedure to get MSHA approval and determined that there wasn’t enough business to attempt to gain approval. MSHA has given approval to some operators on a mine site-to-mine site basis. This process has taken up to or more than a year per request. All the while, our coal miners’ health is in jeopardy. It is time for the Department of Labor and MSHA to approve the use of these respirators industry-wide, or even make it mandatory in some circumstances. Our miners are counting on state and federal regulatory agencies to do the right thing.
Don V. Hylton, Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.