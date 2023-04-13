There has been a whole lot of hoopla lately about using military force in Mexico to remove the cartels. The Mexican president said that they are not the supplier of fentanyl and it is an American problem. At least he is right about it being an American problem.
I feel sorry for us, the American people, because we have a Democrat administration that hides its head in the sand and denies there is a problem and a Republican Party that just wants to holler and place blame instead of putting forth legislation.
It would be a great idea for Congress to put forth a plan that builds the wall, halts all border crossing except at one centralized point and expels all who are here illegally, except those brought here years ago by their parents and can prove it. If they did put forth legislation the Biden administration and Democrats would have to take a stand that we the people can see.
Instead of dealing with the cartels in Mexico why not deal with them here. I saw on a news show this week a map of the USA that showed approximately 30 known locations inside the U.S. where the cartels are operating. Since they are most likely here illegally, they have no legal standing.
Take them out with all options available. If there are citizens involved in criminal activities then there are laws that cover them and they need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Do it regardless of color and do it with vigor.
Once we have cleaned our own house then consider Mexico and China’s involvement. This problem is solvable, it only takes the will to do it. Sadly our government seems to lack any backbone except for woke issues.
Alan Webb
Princeton
