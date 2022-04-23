On April 9th, my wife and I had the privilege to attend a book signing and reading by Carolyn Hartley at the Bluefield Inn. The author of two books — Redemption and Reconciliation — Ms. Hartley remained at No. 1 for three weeks in seven categories on Amazon, quite a phenomenal accomplishment. Carolyn Hartley was engaging and informative about her writing process. She said she wrote about her main character Adele’s story as Adele spoke to her.
Adele survives tribulation and adversity in the aftermath of the Great Depression by enduring flooding of the Mississippi River that nearly washes the farm away, losing her mother during her tenth childbirth, assuming motherly responsibility of her younger siblings even though she is still a child herself, and attempting to help her stepfather keep his farm from bankruptcy. Adele manages to stay in school, tests out of high school early and is college-bound when she learns from her ailing paternal grandmother in West Virginia that she will become the heir to a coal mine in Bramwell. This is the lead to book two: Reconciliation: Atone the Devil in Buried Sunshine. Ms. Hartley hasn’t written book three.
This historical novel is well-researched, and a page-turner from the beginning. Carolyn Hartley creates a strong character in Adele and examines poverty, loss, and perseverance, and the hardships that an at-risk girl must endure to survive in 1930s America. I can hardly wait to read book two. Book one, Redemption is available at the Corner Shop and Honeycomb Café in Bramwell.
Another historical novel of local interest is MINGO by Jeff Barnes. This book examines the turmoil and violence surrounding the unionization of coal mines in the early 1900s. Mr. Barnes is a 1977 graduate of Tazewell High School and his debut novel received three five-star ratings from Readers’ Favorites. Mr. Barnes does an outstanding job intertwining his characters into the history of the mine wars, Mother Jones, and the Battle of Blair Mountain. He is an outstanding researcher and novelist.
The public will have the opportunity this fall to attend an interactive session with Jeff Barnes as he chats with students at Bluefield State College’s Regional and Ethnic Literature class taught by Dr. Sundhakar R. Jamkhandi, professor of English and Director of International Initiatives, who frequently affords his students opportunities to learn from experiences of published authors and writers.
If you can’t find the time to read historical novels, you can read about our local not-so-distant history in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph by award winning journalists. If you are not a reader of Charles Boothe’s occasional columns about growing up in Mercer County, you have missed out on some amazing stories. I hope Mr. Boothe will consider a novel someday using the lessons his Aunt Ebb taught him, proving she can do many things a man can do, maybe better!
Larry Hypes occasionally gives us the gift of Bluefield memories from his childhood. I have been right there in the back seat of his family’s car as young Larry Hypes journeys to yesteryear Bluefield merchants, meeting friends along the way. These are the types of memories that makes us long for our childhoods again, without those farm chores, of course.
By reading his editorials, I have hiked local trails with Greg Jordan holding one of his homemade walking sticks. But I have grimaced as he wrote of his pets. Spiders and snakes, really?
I have revisited McDowell County with Charles Owens and wondered if he ever played a game of Pong as he reminisced about 1980s video games. We have a shared heritage from the “Free State.”
Reading her columns, I have admired Samantha Perry’s determination as she grew up with her older brothers anxious to participate in their realm on the banks of the Bluestone River outside of Montcalm. Camping, fishing, or running barefoot in her back yard, her stories are an enjoyable read. Did this competitive upbringing provide her the confidence to become the editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph? I believe it did.
Thanks for the stories, so please continue sharing them.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
