On June 10, 2021, I read an article written by a Bloomberg columnist, Faye Flam, in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. It was mirrored by Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s political columnist Smokey Shott on February 22, 2022. Both agreed censorship on social media was unacceptable, especially around the science pertaining to COVID.
Shott wrote about social media censorship, “Social media must stop playing God, and let people have their say, right, wrong, or undetermined, so long as they do not allow inciting violence or other dangerous activity.” Mr. Shott didn’t suggest how social media would prevent dangerous activity. Did he indicate in these cases censorship was justified?
Faye Flam wrote, “Misinformation is dangerous … It’s much better to provide additional information than to censor information.” In other words, refashion “wrong” information with the correct (factual) information.
Flam’s suggestion to provide more information falls dangerously short. Former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, explained when she testified in front of Congress last year, Facebook implemented algorithms to keep subscribers engaged on sites they had previously visited by sending them to similar sites to encourage continued use with reckless disregard to safety. To explain, if you frequented sites that were dangerous or loaded with misinformation, you would continuously be sent to these and similar sites and never see the correct information Faye Flam suggests legitimate sites should provide to thwart bad information.
According to an NPR report, Haugen testified, “The result has been more division, more harm, more lies, more threats and more combat. In some cases, this dangerous online talk has led to actual violence that harms and even kills people.” These practices have been especially dangerous to teenagers, according to Haugen.
A BBC News article written by Rachel Schraer in January 2022 agrees that censorship is a bad idea. The article explains that preventing people from posting information may “exacerbate feelings of mistrust.” It explains that users could be driven to darker corners of the internet where correcting misinformation is more difficult.
But the article did offer good suggestions. One idea promotes changing the algorithm so that misinformation doesn’t go viral immediately. Slow the speed the information is provided and make it harder to reach. Another idea from the article is fact-check, fact-check, fact-check, and then correct bad information. Lastly, remove influencers who push dangerous or violent conspiracy theories. Are the last two suggestions censorship?
Shott doesn’t make any suggestions on how to improve social media, just let the bad information roll provided it isn’t dangerous. The problem is determining potentially dangerous misinformation. For example, surely no one really believed Hillary Clinton was running a child porn ring from the basement of a pizza parlor even though this bad information circulated all over the internet. Except some poor misguided man went to said pizza parlor that didn’t even have a basement armed to stop Clinton’s abuse. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the man was arrested without incident, and hopefully is being deprogrammed from “wrong” social media.
Shott claimed on Feb. 22 in the BDT, social media information about COVID considered wrong was correct. Really? How many people died refusing to be vaccinated because of social media lies? Examples — taking hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis prevented catching COVID. Trump’s COVID infection disproved this “wrong” information. Or the government was tracking you with microchips in the vaccine. News flash, your iPhone will suffice. Or taking the animal parasitic Ivermectin for COVID was safe. People died from this. Or once having COVID, you were immune indefinitely. Many caught COVID more than once because anti-bodies decline with time. I could go on. Fact, tremendously more unvaccinated died than the vaccinated.
Shott wrote, “We expect newspapers and other news purveyors to make sure their content is correct…” If you examine evidence uncovered by the January 6 Committee, you will discover Fox News was practicing a reverse censorship. Hannity messaged the White House before Jan. 6, “very worried about the next 48 hours.” Hannity conveyed to White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, “I do not see January 6 happening the way he (President Trump) is being told.” The Committee revealed Hannity and Ingram contacted the White House during the insurrection pleading someone convince the president to stop the insurrection.
Yet when appearing on Fox, both hosts censored what they knew (facts) and instead lied that the crowd was peppered with Antifa, or it was only a tour, or nothing much happened, and on and on avoiding the facts and promoting misinformation. Sorry Shott, I view all news purveyors with a critical eye, especially Fox late-night hosts that don’t represent news, only good for entertainment value.
Censorship or not, democracy and our two-party system is in extreme peril from social media and fake news broadcasters only interested in profits and not our country.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
