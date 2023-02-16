Harold Lloyd Jenkins, better known by his stage name Conway Twitty graced our stage featuring Thomas Taylor, as a tribute to one of the greatest American singers and songwriters of his time. It was an awesome performance, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Thomas Taylor nailed Conway’s music to a “T” from the hair, the voice and even his clothes. What a night to remember! Conway Twitty’s life was short lived but never forgotten.
CART (Citizens for the Arts) is so thankful to our sponsors: The Credit Bureau of the Virginias Foundation, Larry Johnson-State Farm Insurance Agency, Junior and Regina Sayers and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. Our contributors were: D & T, Inc., David Mullins Wealth Management Company and Singleton Funeral Service. We were also privileged to have a cooperative partnership with SWCC School of Arts.
Our tech and production teams were: Morgan Gilbert, Regina Sayers, Rod Moore, Cathy Harris, Sylvia Boyd, Jane Mulkey, Barbara Cook, Susie Hampton, Pat Reynolds, Mike Bales, Ryan Magee, V & V Restaurant, SWCC administration, security, maintenance and custodial staff.
CART (Citizens for the Arts) would also like to mention Joyce Gillespie from Tazewell, VA who was the prize winner of a Red Neckin Love Makin T-shirt given by Thomas Taylor the tribute artist at the Conway Twitty performance.
See you at CART’s next performance Big Bubble Bonanza featuring Jeff Boyer, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00pm, Richlands Middle School Auditorium. This performance is part of the 11th Annual Winter Honey Festival in Tazewell County, so don’t miss the many activities highlighting Honey Bees for the month of February.
Again, thank you for your continued support of CART (Citizens for the Arts) and see you buzzing around in February DARLIN!
Ginger H Branton
Executive Director
CART (Citizens for the Arts)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.