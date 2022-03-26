The temperature was 13 degrees outside Sunday, March 13th for CART’s performance when Rex Havens presented Women & Children First at Richlands Middle School auditorium. However, the temperature inside the auditorium was toasty warm because of all the laughter coming from both men and women. Laughing at who we are and how we react to each other and the situations we put ourselves in only makes us human. And believe it or not, that is what makes husbands and wives love ach other. It is the things we do and the jesters of love endearing to our hearts that fives us those moments and memories that we cherish and captures the essence of our love.
I would like to thank our sponsors: Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, Frank L. Smoot Charitable Trust, ,the Tazewell County Baord of Supervisors and Mary Sue Whitt. Our contributors: Mac and Mary Catherine Culbertson, Dr. Charles R. King, New Peoples Bank and Avery and Diana Richardson. CART’s technical team was made up of Doug Branton, Jeff Mathis, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, Sylvia Boyd, Elaine Holmes, Cathy Harris, Rod Moore, Susie Hamton, Pat Reynolds, Laura Harris, V & V Restaurant, Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
The recipient of Rex Haven’s book, CD, and t-shirt (Women and Children First) was Robin McGlothlin from Richlands.
Thank you to our audience and keep searching for the laughter in life because it is in all the things we do that brings us together and what better way to bring us joy than to LAUGH!
See you Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at Southwest Virginia Community College when the School of the Arts brings Richmond Ballet to their stage. What better time to dance than in the spring!
Ginger H Branton, Executive Director
Citizens for the Arts
