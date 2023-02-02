Magic was in the air during CART’s performance starring Jonathan Hawley performing his brand new show “MAN OF MAGIC”, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. The combination of Johnny’s personality, charisma and audience participation carried you into the world of Street Magic that brought big smiles on everyone’s face trying to figure out HOW’D HE DO THAT! Mystery, Intrigue, Comedy and Bewilderment kept you on the edge of your seat as your journey took you to the astonishment of mind reading. Yes, the tractor was in the bag-go figure!
I would like to thank our sponsors Michael Bandy & Associates, Gene and Martha Hurst, Jr. and our contributors James and Becky Belcher, GRANTS Supermarket and TruPoint Bank.
Our technical team was made up of Jeff Mathis, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, Doug Branton, Dominic Branton, Elaine Holmes, Susie Hampton, Rod Moore, Jane Mulkey, Pat Reynolds, Bonnie White, Barbara Cook and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff.
CART (Citizens for the Arts) would also like to mention Emmett Meade from North Tazewell who was the prize winner of an autographed Magic Kit designed and created by Jonathan Hawley the “Man of Magic” himself.
Jonathan Hawley amazed and inspired all of us with his message of hope that anything is possible if your imagination focuses on your dreams and passion. And knowledge and experience can and will carry you through anything.
See you at CART’s next performance Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:00pm at Southwest Virginia Community College when the “Red Neckin Love Makin Knight” Thomas Taylor takes the stage as a tribute to Conway Twitty—HELLO DARLIN.
Happy New Year.
Ginger H Branton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.