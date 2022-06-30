It is terrible that people come to yard sales, just to steal. Last year, at my fundraiser yard sales, someone stole two new fitted sheets out of the packet, and left the bottom sheets. The person, should have taken the whole sets. A new leather checkbook cover was taken. A lady was trying to steal a beautiful glass vase, and my sister, told her , that “the piece did not go with the other items” that she had purchased. I had already given her an excellent deal on very nice rugs. She is never allowed again,at my sales, (if she shows up, again.) I also had a fold up chair stool, behind some bushes, along with trash and small items, that I was going to separate. Someone, took the stool. I was truly upset about it. Even if he/she thought it was trash, the person had no right, to take it, or go through my things, without asking me. They have traveled all around my yard, places where they shouldn’t go. If they see something. I have had to say, “there is nothing up there, or this or that is not for sale.
I never had an idea that people stole so much at the yard sales, until a few years ago, a lady was very upset, because a person had stolen an expensive comforter set. The owner left her sale, to try and find the thief (at other yard sales.
I went to a church yard sale last year, and the person in charge was complaining about a person that went around stealing, and they had to keep an eye on her at that sale. She also noticed some expensive figurines that had been stolen, as she said, “she knew they had not been sold.
It is awful that I am going to have to have people on all sides of my yard (IF i can get the extra help) standing guard, because of these thieves. It truly angers me, because they have went this far. Another of my grievance, No matter how low your prices, they still ask, “ will you take this, or that for it. I am sick of that question. STOP STEALING, STOP BEING SO STINGY AND CHEAP. , If you don’t want to pay the price for something, stop coming to our sales, “WANTING EVERYTHING FOR NOTHING” , when the prices are already low, even down to $2.00. They will still ask, can I have it for $1.00.
Thank you for letting me vent.
Patricia Valentine, Bluefield
