The 2022 election has come and gone peacefully, and for that we are grateful. The results tell a story that, in part, is heartening. On a national level, Democrats were victorious, seeing fewer seats taken back by the minority than expected in a mid-term election. For now, West Virginia Democrats are active in the fight to bring democracy back to Mercer County. Yes, we came up short this time but there is no doubt in my mind that one day, the rights of voters, women, minorities and deserving people of all demographics will prevail. We, as Democrats, believe in the promise of America for everyone. We believe in democracy. Democracy still matters!
The candidates who stepped up and placed their names on the ballot deserve our heartfelt thanks for their bravery and commitment to upholding our democratic ideals. It is not an easy task to run for office. It takes a village and our Mercer County village showed up. Volunteers from every walk of life, and every age from teenagers to seniors, joined us in the effort to support our candidates for US Congress, West Virginia Senate, West Virginia House of Delegates and Mercer County Commission. Each volunteer dedicated many hours to fighting against racism and homophobia, and for a woman’s right to choose. We toiled for days to ensure that voters had the information to make informed decisions before voting, and that voters had every opportunity to cast their vote by mail, in person during early voting, or on election day.
It is obvious that our state’s voters were informed enough to discern that the four amendments which appeared on the ballot were ultimately going to be detrimental to West Virginia’s budget and to our county budgets. The amendments died a certain death and that is a good thing. However, I am in a quandary over the fact that the amendments failed so completely, yet the party that introduced the amendments won nearly every race their candidates entered. Let us hope that in the 2024 election our voters will actually show up and cast their votes for the candidates whose policy they agree with. Democracy depends on it.
Debra Clarke McCarthy, Vice-chair Mercer County Democratic Executive Committee
