With Halloween now only days away, here is a scary thought.
You are in a crowded grocery store, and suddenly someone starts coughing. Or worse yet, they actually sneeze.
This has probably happened to you. Once you hear a cough or sneeze, almost everyone in the grocery store aisle will turn around in unison to see who coughed or sneezed.
Once the guilty party is identified, plenty of evil looks will be directed at them. Then, almost all at once, everyone in the grocery store aisle will flee from the area, in a seemingly desperate attempt to escape any germs that may have been cast into the air.
I’ve done this a time or two as well, particularly when an individual starts coughing and keeps on coughing. However, I typically refrain from evil glances, and simply turn around to see if the individual is in close proximity to me.
This would only happen in the year 2021, of course.
That is because in the year 2021 everyone is terrified of germs, and COVID in particular.
However, in all likelihood, the person who is coughing or sneezing is probably an allergy sufferer, and not a COVID patient observing his or her quarantine in the frozen food aisle.
But in the era of COVID, anyone who makes the mistake of coughing in public or at the local big box department store is automatically assumed guilty of spreading germs.
Let’s face it. Allergy sufferers get no respect in the year 2021.
I’m a lifelong allergy sufferer. You may be too.
My allergies tend to rank a little more on the extreme side.
I’m often reminded by my co-workers of an unfortunate incident here at work years ago.
I was a lot younger back then, but I still remember the day well. I was working weekends at the time, and after sampling some homemade food we had in the newsroom, my entire face swelled up. I was told I looked like the Elephant Man.
What followed was a trip to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and an Epipen injection.
In more recent years, I’ve had allergic reactions from everything ranging from latex bandages to bees.
It honestly isn’t a lot of fun.
Claratin is a part of my daily diet, and sometimes the nasal decongestion can be extreme enough to require a Claratin D.
Of course, the most common symptoms of allergy sufferers are sneezes, coughs and running eyes and noses.
But nowadays, if someone sees you with a runny nose, or hears a sneeze or cough coming from you, their first assumption is almost always COVID.
It’s kind of like that old “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” movie from 1978 starring the late, great Leonard Nimoy, where all of the pod people turned around at the same time and start pointing at you.
But what is an allergy sufferer to do? Sometimes you just have to sneeze and cough.
And sometimes there is one sneeze followed by another, and yet another sneeze.
There are some days, when I try to suffer without a Claratin D, that I find myself sneezing almost all day long.
Nowadays, if you do that, the contact tracing police will show up and order a mandatory quarantine.
It’s a strange world we live in. and one that is not very kind to allergy sufferers.
So try not to sneeze, or cough, when out in public if at all possible.
Maybe one day all of this madness will finally be over. Or, perhaps 2022, will be even more insane than 2021.
Oh well, I guess there is nothing wrong with dreaming about a return to normal, even if it is the seemingly impossible dream to achieve.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
