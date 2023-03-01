It is a familiar scene on the morning commute into work.
I’m not talking about dodging a pothole, or a distracted motorist talking on his or her cellphone while driving — although these too are common occurrences.
No. Instead I’m referencing the gentleman walking outside on the sidewalk, all by himself, with a mask on. In near 60 degree weather.
“Take the mask off,” I mumble to myself inside of the vehicle.
I’ve never understood why people walking outside, all alone, wear masks.
At this point in the pandemic, I’m fairly confident that there isn’t a huge risk of catching COVID-19 when you are alone outside on a warm, almost spring-like day.
Keep in mind I’m not talking about wearing a mask in a crowded department store or grocery store full of other people. I understand why a lot of folks still do that. I choose not to mainly because I’ve already had the virus, and I know what to expect from it.
I’m simply talking about walking outside, all by yourself, on a warm, almost-spring day. Is there really a need to mask up?
Well, maybe if a train containing hazardous chemicals has derailed in a neighboring state, as we saw a few days ago in East Palestine, Ohio. That was certainly a troubling development. Maybe the fellow wearing the mask was concerned about the train derailment and air quality?
Still, as far as the pandemic is concerned, you should be OK walking by yourself outside.
I might add that on the morning commute into the office Tuesday, there was encouraging news coming across the radio from Radio Active host Craig Hammond.
“Seventy-eight more days until freedom,” Hammond proclaimed on his radio show. “Seventy-eight more days until the end of the national public health emergency.”
Hammond went on to say no more lockdowns, no more school closures.
I’ll add at least until the next pandemic, right?
•••
Welcome to March. Winter is almost over.
According to the calendar on my desk, the first day of spring doesn’t technically arrive until Monday, March 20. And as Hammond reminded us Tuesday, the national COVID public health emergency is slated to end on May 11 — unless President Joe Biden has a change of heart between now and then.
But perhaps the most important approaching calendar date is Sunday, March 12.
That’s the start of Daylight Savings Time. In other words, we change the clocks yet again and finally spring forward.
I, and many others, are of the mindset that it is time to just leave the clocks alone already.
Why must we continue to persist with this tedious routine of falling back and springing forward year after year?
We should embrace sunlight and longer days. Falling back each fall ensures only one thing — shorter days and more darkness during the cold, winter months.
It is those warmer days — and hot summer nights — that many of us certainly prefer after a long and dark winter. I personally look forward to cutting off the heat, opening up the window and spending the occasional evening sitting outside soaking in the sun (without a mask on, by the way). This won’t happen immediately, of course. March is a transitional month. There will still be plenty of cold days both in March and, unfortunately, April. And there is still a decent chance that we could see more snow. But it will eventually begin to get warmer and brighter with each passing day.
Soon our thoughts will turn to spring and summer. Baseball, outdoor barbecues and walks in the park — all I hope without masks.
Have you started thinking about spring yet?
Before long it will be time to start planting seeds and even mowing the grass outside again.
Twenty days and counting until the spring equinox. Thirteen days and counting until the arrival of Daylight Savings Time. And 77 days and counting until the end of the national public health emergency.
If nothing else, thinking about longer days and more sunshine and the chance to spend additional time outdoors should be enough to get us through these remaining two and a half weeks of winter.
Once we spring forward, we should leave the clocks alone.
Let sunshine and maskless daylight days endure.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
