Regarding the push to reopen schools, I think we should consider the ramifications if we do reopen the schools too early. Our peak date is around May 4th. When this date is reached, the virus does not magically disappear. From the peak rate date until baseline is reached, cases will continue to be diagnosed and deaths will continue to occur. To stop mitigation and put students, teachers, et al into a environment where appropriate mitigation is impossible will only result in more cases and more deaths. Remember these current projections are only successful if we continue mitigation. Also, as the load in and around NY decreases, more and newer tests will be available to other states with later peak projections. More testing will result in more cases. I also feel the absentee rate, if we reopen schools this spring will be high. So what really will be accomplished. If we are sincere in our desire to continue on site education one could consider starting school early this summer for the 20-21 year. I realize this will interfere with proms, graduation, etc., but let’s not forget what we are dealing with. We must continue with mitigation, most importantly social distancing, mouth and nose coverings and hygiene will without a doubt keep our exposure to a minimum. We for the most part as a society are not really threatened until we are personally affected. I am afraid we will be more personally affected prior to reaching our peak, at the peak and on the road back to baseline.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
