Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.