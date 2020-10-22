In the past, travel between West Virginia and places far south like Florida were usually north to south and then back again, but recently I’ve seen more people who are making trips in which West Virginia is the destination. I met a family last Tuesday who came all the way from Florida for their vacation.
They were among the people watching along Long Branch Lake while state Department of Natural Resources workers carried nets full of trout to their new home. Long Branch is a lake at Pipestem Resort State Park, and I had never been there before Tuesday. Most business bringing me to Pipestem takes place at the McKeever Lodge, so I really haven’t seen a lot of the park.
A UTV ride from Pipestem’s Splash Park down to Long Branch Lake demonstrated that I had a lot left to see. I’ve never been much of a fishing or boating enthusiast, but I really enjoy hiking. I was reminded that there a lot of opportunities that I haven’t explored yet, and Pipestem isn’t too far from where I live.
The Florida couple I talked to brought their little girl along. They said that they’ve been coming to West Virginia for a couple of years, and they really loved Pipestem. I’ve been to Florida a few times, and while I’ve enjoyed my visits there, I can understand why native Floridans would want a change in scenery and an escape from the heat. I know the Mountain State has its hot days, but they’re nothing compared to Florida’s baking weather.
Florida also doesn’t enjoy the dramatic change in seasons that we get up here. West Virginia and neighboring Virginia offers fall colors that you don’t get anywhere else, and plenty of folks come to see the change. I remember an exchange student I had some classes with years ago at Marshall University. He was a Nigerian exchange student who spoke with a British accent that James Bond would envy.
He sent his family back home in Nigeria some photos of our fall colors, and they sent him letters demanding to know what the heck was happening over here. That just shows that we have things in West Virginia that a lot of other people have never experienced or even imagined.
One advantage that both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia share is the fact that social distancing is easy to achieve. One visitor from North Carolina who had driven up to ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail said social distancing was easier here than it was back home. I have to agree. When I go hiking, I’m often by myself up in those mountains far away from ringing telephones and squawking police scanners. When I do encounter another hiker, it’s easy to step aside and let him or her pass. You don’t get the crowds that come with other recreational venues or worry so much about having to wear a mask all of the time.
I’d like to visit Pipestem on my own sometime soon and try hiking some of the trails. I’ve seen a lot of the local landscape from a distance, so I’m sure it would be worth the time. I understand that Pinnacle Rock State Park has some good trails along with Camp Creek State Park, too. Not long ago, I explored part of Camp Creek’s Bear Wallow Trail, and I’d like to see the rest of it.
There’s an old story about how residents of New York City never go to the top of the Empire State Building or visit the Statue of Liberty. They are so used to seeing these landmarks, it never occurs to them to pay a visit. I suspect that the same is true for West Virginians. How many local people have never visited Pipestem, and places like Bramwell or the Exhibition Coal Mine over in Pocahontas, Va.? I know that there are parts of West Virginia that I have never visited, and I’m a native of the state.
Seeing something new in our own backyard isn’t too hard to do. If people are ready to drive all the way from Florida to see places like Pipestem or ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, there must be something here that’s worth seeing and experiencing.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.