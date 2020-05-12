In these days of pandemic proportions, it is easy to be an agitated and stressed out condition. We are cutting our own hair, (are we hair stylists? No!), wearing masks in public, your children are at home, and so on.
But be of good courage. Our great God, Jehovah Shalom, is our God of Peace. Shalom means full, complete, and perfected peace. This is the rest people need during these challenging times. Practice speaking peace to every challenge before you decide the solution. Peace is not the absence of chaos, but peace is the presence.
Today’s confession: God, you are my peace. As I navigate today’s challenges, I speak your complete and perfect pace to every situation. Judges 6:24, Psalms 29:11
Deona Mabe,
Princeton
