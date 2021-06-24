When will the mercury hit 90 degrees in Bluefield? It’s a question we ask each summer here in Nature’s Air-Conditioned City.
The last time the thermometer at the Mercer County Airport hit the magic 90-degree mark was back in September of 2019, so we are certainly due a Lemonade Day here in the two Bluefields.
The good news is that some of the hottest days of the summer are still ahead of us, so a 90-degree reading is certainly a possibility this year.
If, and when it does hit 90 degrees, area residents can expect a few changes to Bluefield’s world-renowned lemonade promotion. For starters, the chamber is considering a set day for lemonade servings — most likely a Friday — and is working to develop new signage, and a thermometer, for the first lemonade day.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias, said the goal is to recreate the magic from the early days of the campaign, which dates back to 1939.
Back in the day, it was a big deal when the city hit 90 degrees. Vintage photographs from the 1940s and 1950s, which can be found at the Eastern Regional Coal Archives at the Craft Memorial Library in Bluefield, showcase the festive atmosphere of Lemonade Days of old. In those photographs, the world famous Lemonade Lassies are seen serving lemonade to crowds in the city’s downtown with both signs promoting the campaign, and even a towering thermometer sitting at 90 degrees, situated behind the women.
Disibbio is hoping to bring that thermometer back this summer, along with other vintage signage, when free lemonade is served.
“We are going to have one place that will be like a focal point, and it will have kind of like a scene,” Disibbio said. “It will have something that is like a good photo op location where we can stress the 90 degrees and the thermometer.”
Work on the new signage is underway. Disibbio said it will be unveiled to the public as soon as the mercury at the Mercer County Airport hits 90 degrees.
Disibbio says the chamber also is planning to designate a single day — most likely a Friday — for the free lemonade servings when a 90-degree reading is recorded.
For example, if it hits 90 degrees on Tuesday, free lemonade will be served the following Friday at certain designated sites in Bluefield and Bluefield, Va., according to the preliminary chamber plan.
And if we go all summer without a 90-degree reading, free lemonade will still flow at the end of August, according to Disibbio. He says the chamber also is exploring the possibility in the future of kicking off summer each year with a lemonade day around Memorial Day weekend followed by an end-of-summer serving around Labor Day.
Those are a lot of changes to contemplate. The one area of concern that we see is the idea of having Lemonade Days on a set day each week. It’s more fun knowing that if it hits 90 on Tuesday that free lemonade will be served on Wednesday, or 24 hours later. Having to wait until a certain day of the week for free lemonade to flow is too structured and detracts from the magic of this wonderful promotion.
So we would urge the chamber to reconsider that idea.
But for now we eagerly await the city’s first 90-degree day of 2021.
We enjoy our cool and comfortable temperatures here in Nature’s Air-Conditioned City, but after two long years, we’re also ready for some free lemonade.
