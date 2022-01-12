The 2022 sessions of the West Virginia Legislature and the Virginia General Assembly will both be getting underway today, and for the first time in 12 years, Republican governors will be overseeing the legislative agenda in both states.
In fact, it is no longer a case of West Virginia being a red state and Virginia being a blue state. Both are now red states controlled by Republican governors.
In West Virginia, Republicans still have a super majority in the House and the Senate, and should have little trouble advancing their agenda with the assistance of Republican Governor Jim Justice.
Of course, there was some tension early on between Justice and his fellow Republicans, particularly after Justice exercised a heavy-handed executive approach toward state-ordered shutdowns and closures without legislative approval at the beginning of the pandemic. However, the governor and Republican lawmakers now appear to be mostly on the same page.
In Virginia, all eyes will be on Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, the political newcomer who orchestrated the stunning red wave of the Commonwealth last November.
Youngkin is the first Republican to serve as governor of Virginia since Bob McDonnell, who was elected back in 2009. Youngkin will be joined in Richmond by Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares. They will have a Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates to work with. However, Democrats still have a narrow 21 to 19 majority in the Virginia Senate, which means Youngkin will have to navigate his agenda through a divided General Assembly.
In order to assure passage of key parts of his legislative agenda, Youngkin will need to gain the support of at least one Democratic senator. Then with a 20-20 vote, Sears would be able to break a tie in the Senate as lieutenant governor. Some believe that Chap Petersen, a moderate Democrat from Northern Virginia with a history of bipartisan cooperation, could be in a position of renewed power in the Virginia Senate, just as moderate Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia is in the evenly divided U.S. Senate.
Petersen, for his part, has rejected that notion, recently telling the Associated Press that he doesn’t anticipate playing a Joe Manchin-type role in Virginia.
“At the end of the day, I’m a part of a team, and that team is the Democratic caucus,” Peterson told the AP. “There’s gonna be issues where I step out. It’ll be done after careful thought.”
Republicans will have an opportunity this November to win control of the Virginia Senate as well, but for now they will have to work with a divided General Assembly. Democrats, for their part, will most likely be eager to block Youngkin’s agenda and to protect many of the far-left progressive measures they advanced over the last four years during the tenure of then Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
Of course, some political observers also have argued that Democrats may have moved too quickly on some of their liberal agenda items, which were largely unpopular with voters across rural parts of the state, and that may have contributed to the significant losses that Democrats experienced last November in Virginia.
One big question now is how quickly will Youngkin and resurgent Republicans move on their agenda, or whether they will first actively seek out bipartisan cooperation from any moderate Democrats that are willing to negotiate with them.
It’s also possible that we could see the Justice administration and the Youngkin administration both pursue similar legislative priorities this year, something that hasn’t occurred in years.
We look forward to seeing what legislative measures come out of Charleston and Richmond in the days ahead. It should be interesting.
