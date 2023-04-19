The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking necessary public input on a plan to improve safety along U.S. Route 460 between Commerce Drive and Leatherwood Lane in Bluefield, Va. If you frequent the shopping centers in this heavily-traveled area, the proposed traffic-safety changes will likely impact you.
The $5 million project includes construction of offset left-turn lanes to improve sight distance at the intersection of Route 460 at Commerce Drive and at Leatherwood Lane. It also includes the replacement of the traffic signal at each intersection.
Offset turn lanes increase sight distance by shifting left-turning traffic closer to the oncoming traffic, according to VDOT.
Commerce Drive connects College Avenue with Route 460 near Lowe’s and Sam’s Club while Leatherwood Lane runs from College Avenue to Route 460 near Food City.
Both areas are heavily traveled and frequently congested. According to VDOT, this portion of Route 460 carries about 16,000 vehicles per day.
Both of the intersections have seen numerous traffic accidents in recent years. The funding for the project was requested by the town of Bluefield.
The state already has $5 million budgeted for the project, so funding won’t be an issue.
The project is slated to be advertised for construction bids in early 2024 with work starting during the summer of 2024.
VDOT has scheduled a public hearing for later this month to help inform motorists of the proposed changes.
The open-house, drop-in format public hearing will take place on Tuesday, April 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Town Hall, which is located at 112 Huffard Drive.
“Safety is the primary reason this project is funded through the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program,” said VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Earl. “Smart Scale is weighted toward safety and economic development for Southwest Virginia. This project falls under the safety component.”
In addition to new and safer traffic lighting, Earl said left turns lane will be designed to allow motorists making left turns to see oncoming traffic in the opposite lanes more clearly.
“This (public hearing) is an opportunity for folks to come and get information about the project as well as look at our display boards to get a vision of what this is going to entail,” Earl said.
Concerned citizens, and motorists who frequent the area, should consider attending the public hearing.
If you are unable to attend the meeting on April 25, the proposed project plans are available at VDOT’s Bristol District Office located at 2111 Bonham Road. The public hearing documents also can be reviewed online at: https://www.virginiadot.org/Route460CommerceToLeatherwoodBluefield.
VDOT says the deadline to submit comments is May 5. Comments may be submitted via email at bristolinfo@vdot.virginia.gov. Those who plan to submit online comments regarding the project are asked to say “Route 460 Bluefield Public Hearing” in their email.
