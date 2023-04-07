One of the most dreaded things we face as parents is when our kids get old enough to drive.
It is such a milestone of independence, but with of course the added element of danger. So we want to not only teach them well but also set a good example when they are growing up.
I hoped I had set a good example when my oldest son was ready to learn.
I drove him to the Tazewell High School parking lot one Saturday afternoon. No one was there, which was precisely the reason I wanted us to be there.
My car had a straight drive transmission (manual shift), which I wanted him to learn to operate first. Happy to say that it went well. He caught on quickly and has always been a good, careful driver.
Not sure I can pat myself on the back in setting a good example or in teaching. I think it just came naturally to him.
But all parents know that one of the most trying times is actually not teaching them to drive, although that can be nerve-wracking. The really difficult part is when they start driving on their own.
That is always a scary experience because the worry is initially constant, even if you are confident in their driving abilities.
All of my four children drive now and have done well, even if a couple of them are, well, directionally challenged.
Unlike most parents, though, I had already gone through this experience of the dread associated with a family member driving for the first time. It involved my mother.
The story actually started well before I was born, right after my parents were married.
My mother was 19 and my father was 17. Keep in mind that 17 years old back then didn’t mean he was in high school and his biggest concern was finding a date for the prom.
He had already quit school by necessity and had been working full time in a saw mill for two years. He was a man, with a wife, and a car.
And, of course, he decided to teach my mother how to drive it.
The first lesson took place somewhere up Pigeon Creek on a dirt road beside a pasture where the only living things around were cows.
Of course, back then all vehicles, I think, were manual, so he took her through the gears and showed her how to use the clutch.
When he was confident she had the hang of it, he asked her to start the engine, put it in first gear, slowly release the clutch as she nudged the gas pedal, and move down the road.
Great instructions.
She did start it up, but straightaway things went wrong.
A lot of anxiety probably caused her to ram the shifter into reverse rather than first, and immediately release the clutch with a foot apparently stomping the gas.
Before my father could say “Henry Ford!” she backed the car into a fence, almost knocking down a fence post.
After he straightened the post and assessed the damage, which was minor, he was a bit relieved and had the courage to continue the lesson.
My mother was in tears and didn’t want to continue, but he insisted.
The next time, she pulled out okay and was coasting down the road, but then lost control of the car and ran over a log.
I can’t remember how many lessons she had, but none ended well, and they both eventually gave up, deciding driving was just not part of her destiny.
Now we get to my part of this saga.
When she was in her 50s she decided she finally wanted to learn how to drive and get a car. It was a harrowing experience. I actually tried to talk her out of it.
Thank goodness she found someone to teach her. There was no way I could do it. Aunt Ebb took care of that, although it worried her too.
In fact, the whole family was on pins and needles. Not only was my mother never adept at operating any kind of machinery, she also tended to be easily distracted. And her sense of direction was almost non-existence.
Certainly, I was pleased she finally had the freedom she always wanted, rather than depending on others for transportation. But the worry was steady and strong.
When I visited her after she had been driving for a couple of weeks, she wanted to take me for a ride. She was excited and proud, anxious to show me that she could actually do it.
Sadly, I just could not bring myself to ride with her. I know, it was cowardly of me. I should have forced myself to get in that car and allow her that moment.
But all I could see was that darn fence and log, which I had heard about countless times growing up.
Sure is funny how fate works, though.
The very next day, I backed into a tree.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.