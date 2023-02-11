I often wonder what powerful people would do if they — like me — were on the verge of losing their home.
Mercer County legislators Delegate Marty Gearheart, Senator Chandler Swope, and Delegate Doug Smith’s comments in a recent Bluefield Daily Telegraph article showed me that the thought clearly hasn’t crossed their minds and that they sure don’t care about people like me.
In case readers aren’t yet aware, some out-of-state rich people — through private equity organizations — are buying up manufactured housing communities like mine, Elkview Mobile Home Park, and raising the lot rent to unconscionable amounts. I’ve owned my home for fourteen years and my lot rent never exceeded $225 per month. When one of these groups bought our community in 2022, they gave residents a 60-day notice, right before Christmas, that they were raising our rent from $225 to $525. That’s an 130 percent increase in just two months’ time.
I get by on a fixed income while I care for my adult disabled son, Jonathan. For people like me, this rent hike is a ticket to the poorhouse. For some of us, it will mean displacement and even homelessness.
You might be thinking, “Why should I care?”
You should care because people who live in these communities are your neighbors. We work in your hospitals, your schools, and as the first responders who show up when you’re in trouble. Unlike these millionaire buyers who send every penny they make off our backs straight out of West Virginia, we live and work here. That means we spend money in local stores, pay local taxes, vote here, and are accountable to our community in ways these out-of-state rich people will never be.
These out-of-staters aren’t putting anything back in the community. Literally, these new owners haven’t spent $1 on improvements. We experience standing water, sewage backups, and issues with trash and dilapidated properties; instead of helping, they raised the rent $300.
That’s why it’s curious that our legislators are more interested in protecting these millionaires than they are in protecting their constituents. As Delegate Doug Smith said, “there’s no appetite for changing laws to implement any kind of rent control on private enterprises.”
Our elected officials are clearly concerned about the profits of Homes for America, but where is their concern for constituents like me who own their homes in these communities? Who have invested thousands of our hard-earned dollars to become homeowners and to improve our homes and our communities? If our elected officials are so concerned about “private enterprise,” I wonder who they think will work for local businesses when no one can afford to live and work here anymore? It’s not like we have a surplus of affordable housing in Mercer County.
In the Bluefield Daily article I referenced, Delegate Gearheart said he “did not know of any proposed bills addressing the issue.” Senator Swope said he didn’t know if any bills to address the issue had been proposed. Delegate Doug Smith said, “there has not been anything introduced as far as I know.” If our lawmakers don’t know, who would? Why aren’t they offering any solutions to their constituents?
Who do they expect to write a bill: me, a mom caring full-time for a disabled child? My disabled veteran neighbor? The single mom down the street working two jobs to make ends meet? I guess I’m confused — I thought we sent people like the Delegates and Senator to Charleston to solve these problems on our behalf. If they aren’t up there working like crazy to protect us, who will? If retirees and poor people are supposed to write our own solutions, maybe we should be in office instead.
I was raised on the idea that we’ve got to look out for the least of these; that’s why I’m raising awareness about what’s happening to us in Mercer County. The sad truth is that there are more of us poor and working-class people in West Virginia than there are rich people with power. Our homes are on the line and if the people we elected aren’t going to look out for us, then it’s time for us to work together and make it impossible for them to ignore us.
— Valeria Steele
Princeton
