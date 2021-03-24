BLUEFIELD - Morris Cole Ensminger, 94, of Bluefield, WV, died at his home after a brief illness on Sunday March 21, 2021. Born March 25, 1926 in Landgraff, WV, he was a son of the late Paul L. Ensminger and Willie Brady Ensminger. Most of all, Mr. Ensminger loved his family. He was an avid g…