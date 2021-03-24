A popular recreational site in the region will soon be expanding to include not only fishing and boating, but also wildlife viewing and restricted hunting and trapping opportunities.
The Falls Mills lake is now under the management of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The state is planning a number of improvements and expansions to the 101-acre lake. In addition to the lake, the state also is enrolling 42 acres of wildlife habitat and a 21-acre wetland area near the dam into a new state program called Public Opportunities for Wildlife Related Recreation.
The lake was previously managed by the Falls Mills Volunteer Fishing Club. Now the state will manage the fish and wildlife populations at the lake, while also maintaining access to infrastructure while improving habitats at the site.
Planned habitat work will focus on native plantings that will benefit the lake by reducing erosion, improving water quality and creating important habitats for wildlife, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said. Educational waysides also will be developed to provide more information about wildlife species and their habitats.
Meagan Thomas, a watchable wildlife biologist for the Department of Wildlife Resources, said the Falls Mills Lake is a premier location in Southwest Virginia to view and photograph an assortment of notable species including unique waterfowl, hawks, eagles and songbirds.
In partnership with Tazewell County, the state also is planning special events at the lake that celebrate wildlife and outdoor recreation.
“I am truly excited to be partnering with the Department of Wildlife on enhancing this beautiful lake in my district of Tazewell County,” Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury said. “I have fond memories as a child learning to swim there and it has always had a special place in my heart. We have been blessed for years by the efforts of the Falls Mills Volunteer Fishing Club members who managed it for our citizens and we are very grateful for their time and efforts.”
Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said the lake adds to the county’s recreational opportunities.
Those who plan to visit the lake this spring and summer are reminded of a few important changes. Virginia licenses will be required to fish, hunt or trap. Fishing regulations established by the private fishing club in the past will remain in place, including catch-and-release restrictions for bass, a 10-inch minimum size limit and 15 per day creel limit on crappie. Statewide regulations are in effect for other fish species. Statewide boating laws also will be enforced on the lake and only paddle craft or boats with electric motors will be allowed.
Many in the region already make use of the lake, and we expect even more will take advantage of the planned additions and improvements to this regional asset.
The lake improvement project is another win for tourism and outdoor recreation in our area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.