The Commonwealth of Virginia recently reached an important benchmark in the fight against COVID-19.
Virginia became the 16th state where at least 70 percent of all adults (age 18 and above) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The goal was achieved in advance of the July 4th deadline that the Biden administration set for the nation, a goal that Biden has now acknowledged will not be met by the Fourth.
While the state isn’t providing exact statistics, Governor Ralph Northam says millions in the Commonwealth have now been vaccinated.
“A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government,” Northam said. “Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our Commonwealth can keep moving forward.”
While it is certainly good news to hear that Virginia has achieved a 70 percent vaccination benchmark, it should be noted that vaccination rates are still lagging behind in the Southwest Virginia region where some are still expressing a vaccine hesitancy.
That’s the same problem in neighboring southern West Virginia, where virus-related deaths continue to be reported in Mercer County. Just last week, it was confirmed that four people died of COVID-19 related complications at an assisted living facility in the Lerona community.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice didn’t help matters much last week when he veered far off script, making one of his most outlandish statements to date.
Instead of using common sense language to encourage vaccinations, Justice instead accused the unvaccinated of playing the “death lottery.”
What? That sounds like the name of a bad horror movie.
Surely the Republican governor, who is known for not sticking to safe talking points and often making foolhardy comments, can do better than that?
Telling people that if they aren’t playing the “Babydog lottery” they are then playing the “death lottery” was a very unprofessional statement to make. As governor, Justice must do a better job communicating the importance of vaccines.
There is no question that vaccination rates need to improve locally.
It’s not a death lottery situation. It’s just a matter of simple math.
Local vaccination numbers aren’t where they should be.
While much of the nation is now moving past the pandemic, locally, we are still seeing hospitalizations, deaths and new virus cases being reported weekly here in the deep south counties. That’s because our vaccination rates are still lagging behind.
We know some people simply aren’t going to take the vaccine at this time. But that doesn’t mean the region can’t achieve a 70 percent or higher vaccination level. Here in Mercer County our vaccination rate stands at 41.2 percent, which is still too low.
With the more contagious Delta variant now being reported locally, we need more shots in arms.
The only way to ensure that we don’t have more outbreaks and deaths is to improve our vaccination numbers.
Please consider taking the vaccine.
It’s the only way we are going to put this pandemic behind us once and for all.
