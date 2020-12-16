Wow! On Thursday evening my wife and I visited the Holiday of Lights at the Bluefield City Park. It was a beautiful December evening and the experience was amazing! We made two laps around the city park to fully appreciate all the attractive and well thought out displays.
I would like to commend our City Board of Directors, City Manager and most importantly, Pubic Works Director Candy Sayers. Special thanks to a few city employees for their commitment and dedication to this project including Bradley Dempsey, David Lester, Jon Ferrell, Darrin Lester and Mark Davis.
This year’s display is absolutely stunning! A light show of this scale does not happen by accident. Bluefield’s “2020 Holiday of Lights” is a culmination of many years of dedication and perseverance from our former and current city representatives, community minded individuals and organizations.
Kudos to all involved, past and present, for giving the people of Four Seasons Country such a wonderful holiday gift!
Tom Cole
Bluefield
