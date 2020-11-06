Know your risk for heart disease! About half of all Americans have at least one of the three key risk factors including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.
Factors such as your age and family history cannot be controlled, but you can take steps to lower your risk by changing the factors you can control. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease. If not controlled, it can affect your heart and other major organs including your kidneys and brain.
Normal BP is less than 120/80. The DASH diet is a great way to eat healthier and you can find more information on it at heart.org.
Unhealthy blood cholesterol levels are another risk factor. If we take in more than our body can use, it can build up in the walls of the arteries in the heart. This can lead to decreased blood flow to the heart, brain and other parts of the body.
Keeping a regular check of your cholesterol levels is important. Limit eating foods high in cholesterol such as fried food, fast food, bacon, sausage and desserts.
Tobacco use also increases your risk for heart disease and heart attack. Cigarette smoking can damage the heart and blood vessels. Nicotine can raise your blood pressure. Even exposure to second-hand smoke can increase the risk for heart disease.
For free information on how to quit smoking, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit the website at dhhr.wv.gov. Know your risk for heart disease!
Cynthia Dotson, RN,
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.