Did you know that Transient Ischemic Attacks (mini-stroke, T.I.A.) often are warning signs of an impending full-blown stroke? “Mini-strokes” are caused by a clot or blockage in the brain that dislodges or dissolves on their own, and symptoms are only TEMPORARY, according to stroke.org. Studies have shown that 9 to 17% of patients who had a “mini-stroke” had a full-blown stroke within 90 days following.
How does a “mini-stroke” present? Well, according to stroke.org, they come on suddenly, with feelings of weakness, numbness or paralysis on one side of your body, slurred speech or difficulty understanding others, blindness in one or both eyes, dizziness, severe headache with no apparent cause. Know the F.A.S.T. pneumonic: Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech slurred, Time to call 911 and write down the time the symptoms started. These signs can point to stroke; call for help immediately without delay!
Many West Virginians are at risk for stroke and “mini-stroke.” Risk factors are smoking, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and blood clots called embolisms. These risk factors can be changed by modifying diet, exercise, smoking cessation, and compliance with medication.
Know the signs of a “mini-stroke” and seek help before it is too late. For more information about “mini-stroke,” visit https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/types-of-stroke/tia-transient-ischemic-attack/what-is-a-tia.
Jacinda Farnsworth, RN,
Beckley
Commented
