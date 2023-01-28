While a recent $5 million federal funding earmark for the long-delayed King Coal Highway project in southern West Virginia is a step in the right direction, that is not enough money to actually build another section of this all-important four-lane corridor.
Instead, that $5 million will be used for engineering work on a planned interchange of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway. The two roadways will intersect about eight miles north of Northfork in McDowell County at Route 16 in Wyoming County.
Of course, that’s also miles away from the ongoing King Coal Highway construction site here in Bluefield where work on that $50 million Bluefield to Airport Road contract is nearing a completion.
From the existing construction site at Airport Road, the interstate corridor is then proposed to cross Littlesburg Road and then the Montcalm area before exiting Mercer County and running along Indian Ridge in McDowell County. From there it will ultimately interchange with the Coalfields Expressway in Wyoming County, which is where the $5 million will be applied toward engineering work.
The distance the King Coal Highway will travel from Airport Road near Bluefield to that planned intersection in Wyoming County is about 25 miles and no funding has been announced to date to construct any of the necessary sections of the roadway in between.
That’s a problem, particularly considering that the bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by Congress in 2021 was supposed to help jump-start long-delayed, and vital infrastructure projects, like the King Coal Highway.
To put the highway’s importance into proper perspective, the King Coal Highway is our local segment of the future Interstate 73/74/75 corridor. I-73 will ultimately run from from Detroit to Myrtle Beach, opening a large swath of southern West Virginia to interstate access. The local King Coal Highway section of the I-73 corridor will extend 95 miles.
Its completion should be considered a high priority by state and federal officials, including our local congressional delegation in Washington and the administration of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
However, until additional dollars are made available — on both the federal and state level — work on this vital link remains stalled. And that’s simply unacceptable, particularly given the urgent need for a modern four-lane corridor here in the deep south counties.
