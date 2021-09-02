Motorists traveling Airport Road near Bluefield have been able to get a first-hand look at the ongoing King Coal Highway construction project in recent months. Activity at the construction site has picked-up in recent weeks, with crews expediting work on the final phase of the $58 million contract.
Two new bridges will soon be constructed in the area, one across Bull Tail Hollow Road and the other across the upper end of Kee Dam and Airport Road, helping to connect state Route 123, more commonly known as Airport Road, with the King Coal Highway.
The ongoing work is part of the King Coal Highway, a segment of the Interstate 73/74/75 corridor that, when completed, will provide a direct link between Detroit and Myrtle Beach, cutting across southern West Virginia from Williamson to Bluefield and Interstate 77.
Work on the 3.8-mile project to bring the interstate corridor to Airport Road started in May 2019 after state money was secured as part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Road to Prosperity plan.
Once all of the work is finished, motorists — including ATV tourists — will be able to connect to the King Coal Highway from the K.A. Ammar Interchange and from there will cross the Christine West Bridge. At that point, the four-lane corridor will temporarily taper to two lanes before crossing the next bridge near Kee Dam and Airport Road, according to Joe Pack, state Department of Highways engineer/manager for District 10.
The next section of the King Coal Highway, assuming that a contract is awarded by the state and funding is made available in the bipartisan infrastructure deal currently making its way through Congress, would take the four-lane corridor toward Littlesburg Road and the Montcalm community.
Pack says construction crews have been working shifts that total 16 hours a day in order to finish the airport road contract by its original Oct. 31 completion date.
“Multiple contractors are on site,” Pack recently told the Daily Telegraph. “The prime contractor is Kanawha Stone.”
Pack says all of the abutments needed for both new bridges are still under construction and should be completed soon, followed by connecting the abutments with steel beams, taking care of all drainage, paving, striping and other work that is necessary to complete the contract.
It's good that motorists who travel Airport Road on a regular basis have been able to see the ongoing construction. Many have likely read about the King Coal Highway project before, but up until this point were not able to visualize all of the work involved with it.
As we approach the finish line of the Airport Road phase of the project, it's now imperative for the state to ensure that additional shovel ready section of the interstate corridor are ready to go once federal funds become available, including the next section of the King Coal Highway past Airport Road and toward Montcalm.
