As one of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington right now, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is in a unique position to secure urgently needed funding for the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects in southern West Virginia.
Without Manchin’s support, no infrastructure bill can pass the evenly divided U.S. Senate. Thankfully, the West Virginia Democrat has already indicated that funding for both the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway must be included in any infrastructure bill that he will support. And he is in a position of power to demand such.
Manchin believes infrastructure is an area where Democrats and Republicans can find common ground.
“Those two highways are critically needed,” Manchin said of the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway during a recent virtual press conference. “That is one of the biggest priorities we have.”
The veteran lawmaker correctly notes that the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects are urgently needed four-lane corridors that have been long delayed due to a lack of federal funding.
He is correct on that. And if we are to ever secure additional federal funding for these vital roadways, now is the time to do so.
If Congress is going to spend billions on infrastructure — if not the trillions sought by the Biden administration — this is the time to allocate federal dollars for the continued construction of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County and the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County.
But Manchin, just like many Republicans, also correctly argues that any infrastructure bill passed by Congress must be about infrastructure only. He says he will only support a plan that focuses on overall infrastructure, including highways, bridges, rail, airports, as well as broadband, water and sewer.
“I want to make sure it’s a good infrastructure bill, and I mean infrastructure,” Manchin said, adding that the $2.3 trillion price tag sought by Biden — that includes a plethora of items which are not related to infrastructure — will not stand.
U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also wants funding for the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway included in a final infrastructure bill. Both Manchin and Capito correctly note that non-infrastructure items will need to be included in separate legislation.
As a member of the current majority party in Washington, Manchin says an infrastructure bill is “going to happen.” He’s encouraging local officials, including governing bodies and planning commissions, to begin planning now to pinpoint where work is needed on things like broadband, water and sewer.
“We are going to be able to have a chance to revitalize West Virginia, especially the coal communities,” Manchin said. “They will not be left behind.”
It is likely that negotiations on an infrastructure bill will continue for a while longer until Democrats and Republicans can come to a final agreement.
However, any infrastructure bill ultimately approved by Congress must include funding for the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway. All lawmakers representing our region must demand that federal funding for these two critical four-lane corridors is included in a final infrastructure package.
