Six years ago lawmakers in Charleston eliminated funding for the King Coal Highway Authority. The decision seemed like a bad idea at the time given the great importance of the future four-lane corridor for southern West Virginia.
Lawmakers at the time called the elimination of the authority a cost-cutting move. But six years have since passed, and no effort has been made to revisit the concept of a highway authority, including an executive director and board. This despite the fact that the state is now reporting a record surplus.
The situation is particularly problematic for the King Coal Highway, which is the local southern West Virginia route of the national Interstate 73/74/75 corridor. While neighboring states such as South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio are moving forward on the interstate routing, the project is still moving at a painfully slow pace in West Virginia.
Here in Bluefield, construction on the current $58 million contract connecting the King Coal Highway with Airport Road is nearing closer toward completion. However, no additional state or federal funding is currently in place to ensure a continuation of construction on the interstate near Bluefield. Nor is there an authority office, authority board or director in place to fight for funding for the future four-lane corridor.
So just exactly who is fighting for a continuation of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County?
“We don’t need bridges to nowhere,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who served on the now defunct King Coal Highway Authority board, said recently. “That is unfortunately what we have right now. That bridge (at Airport Road) has now gone into a cut in the mountain. We now have multiple bridges in line to get us to this point. But we are still not getting to the somewhere we want to see.”
Puckett fears the lack of progress in West Virginia will bottleneck the interstate corridor. The interstate is supposed to run from Detroit, Mich. to Myrtle Beach, S.C., opening up a large swath of southern West Virginia to interstate access. But West Virginia has to get serious about the four-lane corridor in order for that to happen.
“So essentially, what is happening, if you look at the overall progress over the last 10 years from Michigan to South Carolina, other states are moving,” Puckett said. “Other states have authorities. They have advocacy to the federal representatives. We take what we can get. We have exceptional connections with our federal authorities. With Congresswoman (Carol) Miller, Senator (Joe) Manchin and Senator (Shelley Moore) Capito, they are 100 percent on board. But we will need more over a long period of time.”
Puckett is correct. Right now — unless someone on the state and or federal level can come up with additional funding — there is a risk of the project once again stalling near Bluefield, particularly once the existing Airport Road contract is completed.
Without a King Coal Highway Authority office, director and board, there is no one actively working with state and federal officials to promote this vitally important project. We believe it is far past time for state lawmakers, including our Mercer County delegation — Delegates Marty Gearheart, Doug Smith and Joe Ellington and Senators Chandler Swope and Mark Maynard — to revisit the idea of a King Coal Highway board and or director.
In the meantime, our federal representatives in Washington, including Manchin, Miller and Capito, should be actively working to ensure that federal infrastructure dollars are in place to ensure a continuation of the King Coal Highway in Bluefield once the existing contract is finished later this year.
