While it doesn’t solve the present funding problem, news of the pending opening of a small section of the King Coal Highway near Bluefield does provide reason for renewed hope.
Once construction wraps up later this fall on the $58 million contract at Airport Road, a small stretch of the new interstate corridor will finally open to traffic. To put this into proper perspective, it means a project that began more than 20 years ago will finally be usable later this year.
Motorists coming off of Exit 1 at Bluefield will be able to connect with the K.A. Ammer Interchange, which was finished in 2003, ride across the twin interstate bridges spanning high above Stoney Ridge, which were completed in 2009, and connect with the new bridge over Kee Dam before exiting onto Airport Road.
Jennifer J. Dooley, a public relations director for the West Virginia Department of Transportation, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph last week that the new King Coal Highway corridor from John Nash Boulevard to West Virginia Route 123, or Airport Road, will be opened to traffic this fall once the Airport Road contract is finished.
While this is only a small section of the future Interstate 73/74/75 routing, it is still a significant development for the Bluefield area.
Keep in mind that the King Coal Highway, which is the local West Virginia segment of I-73, will ultimately extend more than 95 miles through Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming and Wayne counties.
So there is still miles to go, and millions upon millions of dollars that must be found, before this all-important interstate corridor can be completed.
It is intended to connect U.S. 119 near Williamson to Interstate 77 in Bluefield, and to open up the Mountain State’s coalfield region to economic development and connect the region with markets to the north and south.
In the bigger picture, the final Interstate 73/74/75 routing will run from Detroit, Mich., to Myrtle Beach, S.C., opening up a large swath of southern West Virginia to interstate access. But before that can happen the King Coal Highway must be completed in West Virginia. All 95 miles of it to be exact.
And, most importantly, additional federal and or state funding — most likely a combination of both — must be found to build another section of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County. Once the existing contract along Airport Road is completed, it is imperative to keep building the roadway — extending the King Coal Highway from Airport Road toward Littlesburg Road.
From there, assuming that the new interstate would still be built in smaller sections and different contracts, it would then extend from the Montcalm area before ultimately exiting Mercer County and extending along Indian Ridge into McDowell County and interchanging with the Coalfields Expressway in Wyoming County.
There is still time for area lawmakers to step up and help find federal and/or state funding to help make this happen.
U.S. Senator Joe, Manchin, D-W.Va., U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice are all urged to take note of this critical need for the deep south counties. Southern West Virginia needs the King Coal Highway.
