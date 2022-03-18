The eighth annual Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer County Clean campaign gets underway Sunday, and continues through Saturday, April 30. The six-week spring cleaning initiative is a great way for citizens across the region to help remove unwanted trash and debris from their neighborhoods, yards and roadways.
Public participation in the campaign is strongly encouraged as we work to remove unwanted litter and debris that has become a blight upon our otherwise beautiful county. Unfortunately, a lot of trash was illegally dumped across the region during the winter and fall months, and the pandemic also limited public participation in spring cleaning efforts in 2021 and 2020.
So there is a lot of work to be done this year. Volunteer participation is strongly encouraged.
Area schools also will participate in this year’s campaign, according to event coordinator Greg Puckett. He says cards are going out to all students to take home, and coloring books for grades K-5 have been disseminated as well.
Free garbage disposal days will be offered this year on Saturday, April 2 and Saturday, April 9, at Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School; Saturday, April 16 and Saturday, April 25 at PikeView High School and Oakvale School; and Saturday, April 30, at Spanishburg School.
Furthermore, a free dump day will be held at the Mercer County Landfill on Wednesday, April 13, and free tire disposal will be offered at the landfill on Friday, April 1, and Friday, April 15.
There also will be plenty of opportunities for area residents to help out over the next couple of weeks, as a number of trash pick-up events are being planned for the individual cities, towns and communities.
However, everyone can participate by cleaning around their homes, yards, streets and neighborhoods. We should all love where we live and strive to keep it free of unwanted trash, junk and litter.
The key element to the campaign each year is volunteer participation. The more citizens who are out and about in their respective communities each spring helping to pick up trash and litter the better the outcome for the region.
Please participate in this year’s Keep Mercer County Clean campaign. Together we can make a positive difference.
