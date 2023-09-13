This is a story that I probably should not share, but I will go ahead anyhow. That is because it is something that most people can probably relate to.
You see, as we get older, it is easier to lose things. Like your car keys.
But my story is a little more complex, if you will allow me to indulge you for a few minutes. And I promise there will be no hint of politics to be found in this particular tale. Or at least I don’t think so.
Anyhow, a few weeks ago, I drove to work — like I do every morning — and remember briefly setting down my lunch box, a bag and my car keys on the first floor. If you have been to the newspaper lately, you probably already know that we have two sofas and a coffee table near the entrance area for visitors.
That way customers can sit down, if they so choose, while we help them with their questions or bill.
Soon I was on my way back upstairs — lunchbox and bag in hand — ready for another day of work.
And this particular day was a busy one.
From the minute I arrived to quitting time, it was another day of multi-tasking multiplied by seven. Oh, and several stories were written as well.
When quitting time finally arrived, I was ready to hit the road until I realized that my keys were not sitting on my desk. That was certainly unusual.
So I looked around my desk. I looked on the floor. I looked inside of my desk. And I looked in the trash can below my desk. Keys were nowhere to be found.
So I looked again with the same result. Soon Greg Jordan joined in the search for my keys. We looked at all of the other desks in the newsroom, as well as the bathroom areas.
Then I searched the first floor since I recalled setting everything down for a brief period of time earlier that morning. At that point, George Thwaites in sports and Editor Samantha Perry were helping out with the search. Andy Patton on the copy desk also joined in the hunt.
I looked under the sofas, under the coffee table and throughout the first-floor circulation office. Once again, keys were nowhere to be found.
The second-floor folks were already gone for the day, so I couldn’t ask them if any keys were found or turned in. But if they had been found, certainly an email would have been sent out or an announcement would have been made over the speaker system. And no such thing occurred.
So at that point I was getting quite worried. And not just my car keys were missing, but also the keys to my house and various other keys of importance.
At that point, Samantha stated the obvious. I must have locked my keys inside of my car. And, of course, the Jeep was locked. The driver-side window was cracked somewhat, but not far enough for me or Samantha to get our hands through.
But more worryingly was the fact that my keys were not visible while I peeked through the front-door, passenger side and backdoor windows.
That meant that somehow in between cutting off the ignition, and opening the car door, the keys somehow fell out of my hand and below either the driver or passenger side seat.
Hey. It has happened before. Gravity can sometimes do strange things.
Andy soon found a wire hanger, which Samantha surmised we could use to unlock the driver’s side car door. She tried, but with these newer model vehicles, performing such feats is no longer easy.
After several failed attempts, it became clear that the wired hanger strategy wasn’t going to work.
So I called my sister and asked if she would retrieve a spare set of car keys from the house for me. At that point I was frustrated — mainly at myself. I know that I’m getting older, but how in the world could my car keys just disappear like that?
Soon my sister arrived, we opened the doors to the Jeep and searched under the driver and passenger seats of the vehicle. We searched the backseat. We looked everywhere. The keys were not in the car.
Gosh. They had just vanished into thin air.
So we did the next logical thing. We searched the newspaper parking lot from one end to the next, including the outside picnic area. Maybe I somehow had dropped them while walking from the Jeep to the front of the building?
Yet again, keys were nowhere to be found.
So we searched the building again. The first floor. The second floor lunch room area and the third floor newsroom.
Still no keys. George and Andy even looked in the refrigerators on the second and third floors. I’m pretty sure I didn’t put my keys in the refrigerator, but I’m glad they checked just in case.
Yet no keys were found in the fridge either.
At that point, it was already getting dark outside. Thankfully I had a spare key to the house as well. I was told to just go home, take a deep breath, and then try to retrace my steps. Eventually — I was told — it would come to me.
I would be able to recall all of my steps, and perhaps in a moment of mental clarity, I would remember where the keys were.
So I thought about it for most of the night. And nothing came to me — other than the dreadful conclusion that the keys were likely gone — lost forever.
The following morning I searched the Jeep again — just to make sure — and, of course, nothing was found. So then I decided to go for a hail mary pass. I called the newspaper, before coming into work, just to make sure no one found any keys.
At that moment, the mystery was solved.
Yes, a set of keys were found the prior day, I was told. Apparently quite early in the day too. And the keys were delivered to another office in the building for safekeeping.
Good grief.
So someone found the keys, and safely stored them away in another office.
The only problem was nobody bothered to tell me.
That led to hours of angst and uncertainty.
Oh well. At least I could take solace in knowing that I hadn’t lost my mind. Only my keys — and just briefly.
Charles Owens is managing editor of the Daily Telegraph Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
