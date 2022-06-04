For as long as we can remember, Kee Dam has been a popular recreational site for area residents. Unfortunately, there has been an uptick in criminal activity at night in the dam’s parking area.
This includes the illegal dumping of trash and tires, drug trafficking and even prostitution. That’s why the city of Bluefield is taking necessary steps to crack down on what City Manager Cecil Marson describes as “nefarious” activities after dark.
Marson, and Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, outlined a number of planned actions last month. They include closing off the parking area at night with a fence and a gate, and providing extra police patrols in the area.
The park will now close at dark each day and reopen to the public at 9 a.m. New rules have been posted.
Dillow said the dam access area has been the sight of criminal activities, including drug trafficking and prostitution. But other problems are occurring as well, including vehicles rolling into the water.
“We pulled four cars out of the dam in the last two and a half years,” Dillow said of submerged vehicles. Furthermore, the city has removed 85 tons of trash from the area in recent months.
Two homicides also have been reported in the area.
The city also may add security cameras in the future, according to Marson.
Obviously there are problems occurring at the dam — some of which are serious. The city is doing what is necessary to crack down on crime and help clean up this important recreational area.
Residents enjoy fishing at the dam, but don’t want to park around a lot of trash. By keeping the area clean, and weeding out the troublemakers at night, the hope is to make the Kee Dam park a safe and enjoyable experience for all.
We applaud the measures being taken by the city of Bluefield.
