A 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl armed with a shotgun and an AK-47 engaged in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in Florida last Tuesday.
The youngsters obtained the guns after burglarizing and reportedly ransacking a house where the firearms were located.
Police had been searching the area for the children after they ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise.
The homeowner, fortunately, had left the residence minutes earlier with his children.
What followed next was an explosion of bullets of epic proportion and a standoff of cultural and societal significance.
•••
This column is not about conservative or liberal. Left or right.
It is a question of what has gone so wrong in our country that we are now at the point where kids think it’s OK to break into a house, steal guns and shoot it out with cops.
How did we get here?
Who’s minding the helm of juvenile justice?
More importantly, how did we devolve from “Leave it to Beaver” to a real-life wannabe script of “Grand Theft Auto?”
•••
I do not claim to understand the intricacies of the juvenile justice and family court system. The press is not welcome in this world of underage offenders, mom and dad issues and children in possible crisis.
We get an inkling of the troubles in broad terms.
Rampant drug abuse. A lack of suitable foster homes. Fewer than needed mental health facilities. And what appears to be chronic understaffing in the Child Protective Services field.
In Mercer County, family court issues occasionally leak out to criminal court in the form of child abuse and neglect cases, and, most unfortunately, child homicides.
Nationally, it rang out on our television sets last week with bodycam video of a barrage of bullets.
•••
One doesn’t need to read the case files to recognize these children were troubled.
The debate may rest with whether or not the system did enough to help them, and, just as importantly, protect others from them.
The children’s troubles do not negate their violence against others. Prior to the shootout, the boy hit a member of the Methodist home before they ran away. He also reportedly had been reprimanded for making menacing comments at school earlier this year, including one in which he threatened to kill another student and “spread his guts all over the bleachers.”
Law enforcement also had history with the girl. The Orlando Sentinel reported Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood stating that she was previously arrested for stealing dogs and was later sentenced to a halfway house, which she burned down April 10.
•••
Sheriff Chitwood is angry, and rightfully so.
According to The Orlando Sentinel he addressed the media after the shootout, saying, “The sanctity of human life is cheap on the streets. Here’s the indication, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old have it so bad in life that they are going to defy law enforcement and engage them in a gun battle. The more we deescalate it, the more we’re trying to get the armored vehicles out here, and pepper spray and tear gas, the more brazen they got.
“That they just felt that they continue to open fire so much so that they threatened to kill my sergeant and then took on my crime suppression team. Unfortunately she lost. I have no sympathy, none. Anyone that says I’m an a—hole, so be it. Had any of these deputies entered that property, I’d be explaining to their husband or wife why they weren’t coming home tonight.”
Bodycam video broadcast nationally showed deputies attempting to de-escalate the situation.
The Sentinel reported that Chitwood also asked that legislators take violent juvenile crimes seriously. “We’re arresting these kids in the State of Florida for violent crimes, and the Department of Juvenile Justice wants to put them into places that can’t handle them,” he said. “... The juvenile justice system is broken. People need to face facts.”
The sheriff is correct.
The juvenile justice system is, obviously, in chaos — and not just in Florida but states across the U.S.
Reform must come now, before more violence threatens law enforcement, and children, and families, and bystanders.
Dear Lord, this is America.
We can, we should, we must do better.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
