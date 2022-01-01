At first blush, it is easy to appreciate, even applaud, the intent of Gov. Jim Justice for his eleventh-hour plan to direct $48 million in unspent federal pandemic aid to a training program for new nurses. That would seem to take aim at addressing our state’s woeful public health network, which, during this pandemic, has been overwhelmed and understaffed, exposed for its glaring weaknesses. The governor’s initiative would produce some 2,000 nurses over the next four years, according to the Justice administration, and – down here in our neck of the woods – open a program at Concord University while expanding BridgeValley Community and Technical College programs.
All of that is needed and helpful. It is a long game, a smart one that addresses one of a multitude of health care shortcomings this state has yet to solve.
But in the here and now, the governor’s plan – announced just days before the money had to be targeted for qualified use or returned to the feds – is sorely lacking any kind of immediate relief to address the burnout, unyielding stress and physical, emotional and mental exhaustion within the nursing ranks. While many nurses and other medical professionals have left the profession entirely in these past couple of years, there are stalwarts who have stayed the course, dedicated to the cause of treating the sick. It is past time that the governor address their concerns. With those unspent federal funds, he could have done just that, making their lives more manageable and less stressful.
But, in a rush to spend those federal dollars, he dropped the ball. It did not have to be this way.
Our governor is, effectively, attempting to pull the proverbial rabbit out of a hat, and doing so under the pressure of a fast approaching deadline. The state received the money – $1.25 billion of which $129 million remained unspent just recently – in April 2020. And only now, 20 months later, is Gov. Justice getting around to sharing his plan for how he will be spending the last of it.
Now, here we are on the cusp of yet another COVID-19 surge, an anticipated spike by most every estimate that has the potential to outstrip hospital capacities across the country. We are standing at the front end of what could be yet another long winter of administering testing and battling outbreaks, of inserting vaccination jabs into arms while knocking down whatever other health crisis confronts us – like, say, a significant uptick in drug overdose deaths, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data, is exactly what happened in the first year of the pandemic.
And on the front lines, seeing wave after wave of infected and oftentimes maskless and unvaccinated patients entering emergency wards, begging for relief from their Covid symptoms? Our nurses and emergency services personnel are there to do just that without prejudice, keeping their concerns secondary.
It’s not as though the governor has been penny pinching during the pandemic. It’s just that the funds the governor has spent, the programs he has supported, have had little to do with advancing public health outcomes. The unemployment trust fund was overstuffed, road repairs have been made and multiple rounds of an unsuccessful vaccination lottery – featuring the governor’s pet English bulldog, Babydog – have literally spent millions without public benefit.
The state’s 51.1 percent fully vaccinated rate – more than 10 percentage points behind the national average – is a tell-tale gauge on the governor’s effectiveness during the pandemic.
It’s hard to believe we could find ourselves in this predicament, coming up on two years after the virus first raised its ugly head here in the Mountain State – and nearly two years after getting a sizable check from the federal government.
— The Register-Herald, Beckley
CNHI News W.Va.
