Recently in the newsroom, we were talking about rude behavior and pet peeves. I brought up one of my top pet peeves, tailgating. Within moments I realized that just about everybody has tailgating horror stories.
I usually drive the speed limit or a little higher, but that doesn’t stop some people from wanting to ride mere feet from my car’s rear bumper. Even if I’m well over the speed limit, I can’t go fast enough for them.
One day years ago, I was driving down Cherry Street in Bluefield toward the intersection leading to Bluefield Regional when it was still a hospital. A girl got on my bumper, and there would have been a crash if I tapped the brakes. Fortunately, the light was green and I was able to get through the intersection. She left me and turned onto Stadium Drive. If the timing was different, there would have been a crash one way or the other.
Probably the scariest instance of tailgating I’ve ever endured happened on Interstate 77. It was a couple of days before Christmas 2020, and I was driving my mom to my sister’s home in North Carolina. We were going south down Flat Top Mountain.
That stretch of highway just before the Camp Creek exit has always been hazardous and I throughly dislike it. I’ve even taken an alternate route through Flat Top if the traffic’s too heavy for my tastes.
I wish I had chosen that route on that particular day. We were almost at the Camp Creek exit where you go through a couple of turns. A tractor-trailer was right beside us when this pickup truck was suddenly right on my bumper.
I’ll admit that I was over the speed limit. I had to break the speed limit to keep us from being ran off the road and keep my mouth shut so mom wouldn’t get upset. I finally got past the tractor-trailer and into the slow lane. The pickup rocketed past us. I’d love to know why he was in such a hurry. Once again, there are people who are determined to go as fast as possible, and God help us if they have to slow down even a little bit.
There have been plenty of times when a tailgater gets past me and rushes ahead. Then I have the pleasure of seeing them have to slow down when traffic gets heavy or — even better — have to stop for a red light. I sit there and silently ask them if tailgating and making people think they’re going to get run them off the road really bought them any extra time. Well, it doesn’t get you there much sooner.
Sometimes, I’ll go for days without failing to see a tailgater or without getting one behind me. I start muttering “back off, back off.”
I try to stay at least three car lengths behind the vehicle in front of me if I can help it. and the higher the speed, the further back I prefer to be. If the car in front of you suddenly has to stop, you’ve got some time to hit the brakes.
My rearview mirror is a good way to judge if a car’s getting too close. If I can’t see the car’s front tires in my mirror, that car’s too close.
Now, there are times when I might be a little slower than usual. If that’s happening and another car starts getting close, I’ll accelerate to the speed limit. There are times when that other driver responds well by going the speed limit, too, and staying far enough back for comfort. Of course, there are also those times when I’m still not going fast enough and that other car’s right on my bumper.
One day I saw another driver who feels the same way I feel about tailgating. He had a bumper sticker advertising that he wasn’t going to put up with it.
“If you get too close to me, I’m going to slow down more,” that sticker warned.
I need to see where I can get one of those bumper stickers, too.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
