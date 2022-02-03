Area residents are being warned about another common scam that is once again being reported in Mercer County.
This fraudulent scheme involves a scammer calling area residents and telling them that a warrant has been issued for their arrest for missing jury duty. They are then told that they must pay a fine if they want to stay out of jail.
In the latest version of this scam, residents are being told they must pay 10 percent of their bond to avoid going to jail, according to Chief Deputy A.P. Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a scam, and area residents should never agree to pay this so-called fine, which usually equals out to about $5,000.
Scammers used the same method last year, but they keep adjusting their tactics, according to Christian. He says there has been at least one local case featuring a phony arrest warrant.
In other cases, the scammers claim to be from other law enforcement agencies. However, it is important for area residents to remember that police officers do not call people about warrants and fines. Issues about warrants and fines are handled in person and in court, and not over the telephone.
“We will not be calling about money on behalf of the court,” Christian added. “That’s not how it works.”
Individuals who believe that they have been contacted by scammers are urged to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
While it can be troubling to receive such a phone call, it is important to remember that this is a scam. Please don’t fall for this ruse.
