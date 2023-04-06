Sadly, the illegal dumping of junk tires is still a significant problem in Mercer County. These old tires are a blight on our otherwise scenic mountainsides. They create an unwanted eyesore for both visitors and local residents alike.
Why area residents feel compelled to illegally dump old tires over our hills and mountains is unknown. And in some instances, they simply trash the junk tires along area roadways. It’s a disgraceful display of human’s trashing their own environment.
Besides being eyesores, junk tires also become a health hazard when warm weather arrives. Rainwater collecting in them also gives mosquitoes places to breed.
That’s why it is so important for old tires to be disposed of in a proper manner.
Area residents will have the first of several opportunities to do so this week.
As part of the ongoing Keep Mercer County Clean campaign, a free tire disposal day will be held Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill, which is located at 749 Frontage Road in Princeton.
A maximum of 10 passenger tires will be accepted per household.
If you can’t make it to Friday’s free tire disposal program, additional opportunities will follow in the days ahead. According to officials, free tire disposal days at the landfill also will be held on April 21, May 5, June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1, October 6 and November 3.
Area residents should mark these dates on their calendar, and take advantage of the free tire disposal opportunities.
Throwing old tires over a hill is never acceptable.
In the meantime, everyone else can help out by participating in the ongoing Keep Mercer County Clean campaign, which continues through Sunday, April 30.
If you have not yet participated in spring cleaning in or around your home or neighborhood, please do so soon.
It’s important that we do everything in our power to help beautify the region, and to make a positive first impression upon those out-of-town visitors who are traveling to the area each weekend to ride our ATV trails and other attractions.
We must keep our yards, neighborhoods, streets, roads and mountains clear of unwanted trash and debris. It’s also important to remember that many more visitors will be descending upon the region in the weeks and months ahead as we approach the summer festival season.
So now is the time to tidy up our region.
