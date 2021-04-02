For whatever reason, junks tires are still a big problem in Mercer County. They continue to litter our scenic mountainsides creating an unwanted eyesore for both visitors and local residents.
Why area residents feel compelled to dump old tires over our hills and mountains is unknown. And in some instances, they simply trash the junk tires along area roadways. It’s a disgraceful display of human’s trashing their own community.
Besides being eyesores, junk tires also become a health hazard when warm weather arrives. Rainwater collecting in them also gives mosquitoes places to breed.
That’s why it is so important for old tires to be disposed of in a proper manner.
Area residents will have the first of several opportunities to do so today.
As part of the ongoing Keep Mercer County Clean campaign, a free tire disposal day will be held today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill, which is located at 749 Frontage Road in Princeton. Area residents bringing old tires to the landfill today are asked to look for the trailer near the white building at the landfill.
A maximum of 10 passenger tires will be accepted per household.
If you can’t make it to today’s free tire disposal program, additional opportunities will follow in the months ahead. According to the Mercer County Commission, free tire disposal days at the landfill also will be held on May 7, June 4, July 2, August 6, September 3, October 1 and November 5.
Area residents should mark these dates on their calendar, and take advantage of the free tire disposal dates.
Throwing old tires over a hill is never acceptable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.