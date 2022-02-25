Events we will look forward to always seem to be preceded by a slowness of time, as the hours and days drag by as we wait, and that is especially true when we are kids.
The last day of school, summer camping and fishing trips, Christmas, just to name a few big ones with many smaller things scattered about.
Lamenting the snail pace of life, it seems these much anticipated experiences were so far away our impatience was difficult to bear.
That “in-between time” was somehow less important and we had a lot of “time to kill,” as the saying goes.
Of course, when we get older we realize that killing time is akin to not appreciating the time we do have.
I recall two brief discussions about our perceptions of the passage of time when I was a high school senior waiting for the big day, waiting for the end of 12 years in school (no kindergarten back then), so my life could begin in the so-called “real” world. As if the life we were living in high school was “unreal.” Okay, maybe in some ways it was.
One discussion was in Mrs. Bailey’s class.
Graduation was still about a month away, but one student was saying something to the effect of wishing the next day was the last day of school.
Mrs. Bailey said very matter-of-factly, “That’s just wishing your life away.”
In our youth and lack of life experiences it’s easy to miss the meaning of such a statement, so at the time I remember brushing it off as a teacher who did not understand or appreciate our eagerness, and maybe forgotten the impatience of youth.
Of course, something about what she said sank in because I remembered it.
The topic came up again at some point during that year in our Glee Club class. I have no idea how it surfaced, but the conversation was about the anticipation of something in the future impacting our actions and thoughts in the present. Our teacher, Mrs. Knight, said, in her experience, as she got older the passage of 10 years seemed to go by as fast as one year did in her youth.
Time does not “drag” as you age, she said, it speeds up at an incredible pace.
That is a difficult concept to comprehend when you are 17, when the dramas of the moments and the anticipation of exciting events in the future can almost literally make time stand still.
But, of course, as I got older I looked back on what both those teachers said and realized how right they were.
Yes, time does seem to pass at a faster pace as we get older. We become so occupied with so many things we don’t watch a clock or even anticipate very much. We look forward to things, but don’t have time to dwell on them. Too much to do. Too many demands and distractions. Too many things on our minds.
Time does indeed go by faster when we are busy.
But we can also get to the point we actually want time to slow down, as in, “Wait, good gosh, the faster time goes by, the closer we get to not having any left.”
Like the character in Joseph Heller’s “Catch 22,” who decided to do something he found extremely boring, skeet shooting, so time would slow down.
“Dunbar loved shooting skeet because he hated every minute of it and the time passed so slowly.”
Of course, it all has to do with perception, attitude and action.
We all have a limited amount of time to be alive, to be awake, to experience everything around us. In that respect, we can in a way become children again, soaking up the world and experiences with enthusiasm, and learning all the time.
We can be a bystander and live vicariously through others, or we can jump in with both feet, and do so at any age.
