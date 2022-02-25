MIDDLETOWN [mdash] Paul Etter, 82, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband to the late Bernice Etter for 62 years. Born on December 2, 1939, in Gratton, VA, he was the only son of George Etter and Ercel (Bourne) Etter. …