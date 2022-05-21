The wearing of a judicial robe is a grand honor. It holds with it duties and responsibilities that most laypeople — myself included — can’t even begin to comprehend.
A single ruling or decision can change someone’s life — for better or worse.
It is because of this powerful call of duty that the actions of judges may be scrutinized by a higher power.
In West Virginia, it’s the state Supreme Court.
I have covered two judicial admonishments during my tenure at the Daily Telegraph. Neither was a surprise. Prior courthouse scuttlebutt indicated inappropriate conduct had occurred and investigations were underway.
The first occurred in 2013 when then-Mercer County Magistrate Richard D. “Rick” Fowler came under scrutiny after sexually explicit messages with a woman who appeared before him in court were posted on a social networking site.
Fowler resigned after the investigation into misconduct spurred by the racy Facebook message thread.
The second admonishment was handed down in May 2021 to the magistrate who was initially appointed to replace Fowler — Charles Poe.
Poe resigned following a probe by the Supreme Court Judicial Investigation Commission into alleged “inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments” to a frequent courthouse visitor.
Poe also allegedly made discriminatory comments verbally and by text message, and sent “indecent photos, cartoons and at least one video” by text message, according to the admonishment.
While these reprimands were not shocking, I was completely astonished a couple of weeks ago when I learned that McDowell County Circuit Court Judge Rudolph “Rick” Murensky II had been admonished by the high court.
Details of the case left me and others in our newsroom scratching our heads in bewilderment.
Murensky was admonished for jailing two correctional officers after citing them with contempt. The guards were subsequently taken into custody, detained, made to surrender their weapons and strip searched.
The contempt charge came after an inmate with black eyes and a beaten face appeared in Murensky’s court. She told the judge she had been injured by other inmates at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
Murensky then ordered the correctional officers to take the inmate to Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County. However, before complying, one of the guards said they needed to call their supervisor.
Now here is where I have a troubling issue with the official admonishment. When reading through the document, it is worded in a way that sounds like these actions transpired within minutes and Murensky became angry and flew off the handle.
But, according to attorneys in the courtroom, that was not the case.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan and defense attorney Zachary Whitten defended Murensky’s actions that day, noting the proceeding was lengthy, and the correctional officers had ample time to contact their supervisor.
“We were there two to two-and-a-half hours dealing with this,” Whitten said. “There was certainly enough time for a five-minute phone call.”
Whitten said the judge had a court order for her transfer “and they just kept saying they had to contact their supervisor. They had plenty of time to take care of that.”
Morgan noted there was obvious concern among the judge, prosecution and defense about inmate’s injuries.
“She outlined she had been jumped by inmates,” Morgan said, describing the trauma to her bruised and swollen face as “fresh.”
“It’s unfortunate he has to deal with all of this,” Morgan added. “I generally agree with the characterization of him as a good judge. He was acting in furtherance of inmate safety, and a lot of factors were in play that day.”
Following the reprimand, Murensky told me he was not trying to punish “compel compliance.”
“My motive was pure,” the judge said.
The ethics complaint against Murensky was filed by Betsy Jividen, Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
In a response to the admonishment, Murensky said he believes the complaint against him is “retaliation” for the court asking that the inmate’s injuries be reported to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the prosecuting attorneys in Raleigh and Mercer counties.
Since the time this incident occurred in January, there have been several media reports alleging inappropriate conditions at Southern Regional Jail.
It is horrifying to think that politics could play a part in something as serious as a judicial admonishment. But it is also important to note that Murensky is very well respected in McDowell County — by attorneys, by law enforcement and by citizens.
Journalists who have covered his court proceedings — myself included — describe him as professional, courteous, friendly and, at times, downright jovial.
If this complaint is unmerited, I am glad to see Murensky standing up for what is right.
Maybe this is why they call it The Free State.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
