Federal EPA Administrator Michael Regan’s visit to McDowell County last week was an interesting case of political theatrics versus actual substance.
Regan toured the county as part of his so-called “Journey to Justice” campaign. While in McDowell County, he declared it was “unacceptable” that certain communities in the area were still lacking access to public drinking water. No argument there. However, as a cabinet head in the Biden administration, Regan also is in a position of unique power to help communities such as Premier, where he met with individuals who still lack access to public drinking water. Yet no announcements were made last week regarding new water infrastructure projects for McDowell County.
Nothing was announced for Premier, and there were no proclamations of federal support for the next phase of the Elkhorn Water Project, which is set to extend county drinking water to the Kimball area once all of the necessary funding is secured. Yet Regan also toured a 100-year-old water plant in the Kimball area, which will certainly need to be upgraded due to its age.
Regan said the “Journey to Justice” tour focuses on starting conversations and rebuilding trust with historically disadvantaged communities, including low-income populations that “have been struggling for quite some time but haven’t had a seat at the table.”
Regan says it’s long past time for the federal government to step in with real solutions.
Once again, we agree with that statement. But was Regan’s visit last week to McDowell County a lost opportunity? Why were no new projects or real solutions announced to help with the plight of those who are still lacking access to modern water and sewage-treatment facilities?
Certainly such a funding award from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill, which Regan talked up, would be a big step toward a real solution. He said the state received $80 million from the measure, but didn’t indicate what — if anything — McDowell County would receive.
Yet nothing was mentioned last week in terms of new water or sewer projects for McDowell County from the federal infrastructure bill.
Regan also made stops in the Northfork and Keystone communities, but both areas are now — finally— connected to county water as part of the Elkhorn Water Project. The Elkhorn Water Project extends county water along the U.S. Route 52 corridor, and also currently serves the Upland, Kyle, and Powhatan communities. While those areas certainly suffered in the past, clean drinking water is now flowing to families in need. In fact, U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was on hand for a community celebration in April of this year to mark the completion of phase II of the Elkhorn Water Project. So it is certainly incorrect to suggest that the Northfork, Keystone, Upland, Kyle and Powhatan communities are still lacking access to public drinking water.
All of this is not to say that no good came from Regan’s high-profile visit.
His tour helped to put a positive spotlight on the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank in Kimball, which also operates a sun-powered hydropanel system that extracts clean water from the air. The food pantry acquired the solar-energy powered system three years ago with support from the Appalachian Water Project, an initiative of California-based DigDeep.
Sadly, no plans were announced last week for additional solar-powered systems for the county, which could certainly help in serving those families who are still lacking access to the most basic need of clean drinking water.
So where were the real solutions last week?
Talk and political rhetoric is cheap. What the good citizens of McDowell County really need right now is federal funding support to build additional water and sewage treatment facilities to assist those communities that are still in need. And while speaking of infrastructure, federal funding also is needed to build modern roads, bridges and broadband systems across McDowell County.
Those are the real solutions that are needed right now for McDowell County. Then, and only then, can there be true justice for the long suffering citizens of McDowell County.
