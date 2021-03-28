He is everywhere. The Washington Post, Fox News, CNN and more.
Senator Joe Manchin, the good ol’ boy from West Virginia, has become a star on the national political stage.
And, perhaps more importantly, the most powerful senator in Washington — at least according to some media outlets and pundits.
He is a Democrat with conservative leanings. And that’s a mighty force when votes are split.
•••
I first met Joe Manchin during his Secretary of State days. When he decided to make a run for governor, he became a frequent visitor to our newsroom.
He was always very personable, down to earth and quite blunt when it came to his opinion on issues of the day.
He did not waver, or flip flop with the tide of public sentiment.
Joe was Joe — like him, love him or hate him.
After Manchin won the governor’s race he set up a transition office prior to his inauguration. I was allowed to visit there one day as a figurative fly on the wall to report on plans in progress by our soon-to-be state leader.
What struck me the most during that day was that Manchin spoke and interacted with leaders and dignitaries just as he would with constituents at the corner coffee shop. He was honest and plain-spoken, cordial yet powerful — even back in those days.
The moment I remember most came at the end of a meeting with a visiting delegation from Asia. A child with the group asked if he could take a photograph of the men with Manchin.
Manchin said yes, but then snatched the camera out of the youth’s hand. “You need to be in the photo,” he said, before turning to me and adding, “Sam will take the picture.”
I quickly moved from the corner and snapped a photograph of the group. That encounter, however, became a long-remembered snapshot of Manchin’s personality.
He was dynamic, forceful and quick-thinking, with a get-it-done-now and get-it-done-right mentality.
•••
During Manchin’s tenure as governor, we developed a slight internal issue in the newsroom.
Quite frankly, there were too many Joes.
In addition to Manchin, we had several state and local officials with the same first name, as well as my own spouse.
The issue became apparent one afternoon during a busy day at the paper when we also had an early-evening editorial board meeting scheduled. As I walked into the newsroom our city editor yelled out, “Joe called. He said he’s going to be a little late tonight.”
“Thanks,” I said, before stopping in my tracks, turning and asking. “Why is my husband calling you to tell me he’s going to be late?”
“Oh no, not your Joe,” our city editor replied. “Governor Joe.”
At that point we briefly considered a numerical system of order — you know, Joe 1, Joe 2, Joe 3 and so forth. I believe at the time we actually had seven.
We quickly scratched that idea, however, when we realized hurt feelings could ensue if the ranking system ever made it beyond the newsroom walls.
•••
It was also during Manchin’s term as governor that we had our first disagreement. The issue was turnpike tolls.
The tolls have always been a sore spot for those in the Deep South counties and we published a strong editorial against them. It was, I believe, the first public criticism of Manchin by a daily newspaper.
He called that morning and, after a lengthy conversation, we ultimately agreed to disagree about the tolls. But during this call I mentioned to Manchin an immediate problem in the city of Bluefield. A large, old hotel unused for years had collapsed onto a major thoroughfare. It was a major mess, with a detour of tractor-trailers going into the downtown, that no one on a local level seemed to be adequately addressing.
Soon, state help was on the way.
At this moment Joe Manchin became, colloquially, “Uncle Joe” — you know, the powerful person in a family who can be called when there is an urgent need for assistance.
•••
When I see those on a national stage attempting to define Manchin or predict his actions, I have to chuckle. He is his own man, but one whose life and political experiences have provided a wealth of depth.
During an editorial board session with Senator Shelly Moore Capito in 2014, we asked her about Manchin. She laughed when recalling that the first time she met him he was installing carpet in her house.
“I’ve known Joe for probably 30 years,” Capito said at the time. “My husband and I bought carpet for our home in Charleston from him. He knows the challenges involved in operating a family business. I think we will be able to work together in a bipartisan way.”
The bottom line is that Manchin certainly has the ability to adeptly maneuver politically, yet he is also one who tends to stand firm on his core convictions.
Joe is Joe. The most powerful man in Washington who hails from the hills of West Virginia.
— Samantha Perry is the editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry
