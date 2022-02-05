As area business leaders can attest, finding enough employees to fill open job vacancies has been a challenge in recent months.
A number of factors can be blamed on the worker shortage issue, including fear of the pandemic and all of the added federal unemployment benefits that were doled out in 2021. In other instances, some found employment with companies that allow for remote work from their homes and away from the traditional office setting.
Local and state officials have been trying in recent months to get more people to return to work. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently unveiled another incentive, a one-time $1,500 payment to those individuals who are willing to get a job.
The Republican governor announced the Job Jumpstart Program during his State of the State address last month. The goal of the new initiative, according to Justice, is to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce.
Here is how the program will work. West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and who obtain employment between January 1 and August 12 of this year may qualify for the Job Jumpstart initiative and the one-time payment of $1,500.
Those who complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential between January 1 and August 12 of this year may also be eligible, according to the governor’s office.
Justice says the program is now available on a first-come, first-serve basis through August 12, or until all available funding is expended.
To be eligible for the one-time, $1,500 payment, applicants must maintain employment for eight consecutive weeks and average a minimum of 32 hours of work per week. Of course, it is hoped that they will stay on the job for longer than eight weeks.
West Virginians who exhausted their unemployment benefits after January 1, but who have re-entered the workforce or are actively job searching, may also be eligible for the program, according to Justice.
While it is unfortunate that such extraordinary steps must be taken to encourage more people to return to work, if the Job Jumpstart program is successful in getting a few more people out of their homes and back in the workforce, then it will be money well spent.
